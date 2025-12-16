

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE), a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, on Tuesday revised its annual revenue expectations below Street view. However, the company reaffirmed adjusted earnings outlook. In addition, Pfizer initiated outlook for fiscal 2026.



For fiscal 2025, the drug maker has reaffirmed adjusted earnings outlook of $3 to $3.15 per share. On average, 24 analysts polled forecast the company to earn $3.13 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Pfizer now projects revenue of around $62 billion, compared with the earlier outlook of $61 billion to $64 billion. Analysts, on average, forecast the company to register revenue of $62.52 billion for the year.



For fiscal 2026, the company anticipates earnings of $2.80 to $3 per share, below Street view of $3.06 per share. Pfizer projects revenue of $59.5 billion to $62.5 billion, in line with analysts' forecast of $61.68 billion.



