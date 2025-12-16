

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY.PK), Tuesday announced the launch of the new cobas 6800/8800 systems version 2.0 and software version 2.0.1, supporting a more streamlined diagnostics experience.



The update aims to improve the efficiency of laboratories by optimizing resources, reducing downtime, consolidating test menus and increasing throughput.



The company noted that the updates and improvements can be made to existing 6800/8800 systems through the software upgrade.



'This update is significant because it not only allows for new innovation in PCR-testing technology and more choices in omni-channel testing, but it also addresses some key improvements that customers have told us are high priorities for them,' said Brad Moore, President and CEO, Roche Diagnostics North America.



Roche's stock closed at $51.22, up 2.40 percent on the OTC Markets.



