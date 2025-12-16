KeyBank and Toledo Athletics Enter into Landmark Agreement Making KeyBank Official Bank and Title Sponsor of Toledo Women's Athletics

First-of-its-kind partnership establishes Toledo Athletics and KeyBank as national leaders in elevating women's sports

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / The University of Toledo Department of Athletics has announced a landmark partnership with KeyBank, which will become the official bank and title sponsor of Rocket Women's Athletics.

This groundbreaking, multi-year partnership marks the largest corporate investment in women's sports in University of Toledo history and establishes the first full-department women's athletics title sponsorship in the Mid-American Conference and one of the first in the nation to include on-court logo placement. The unique partnership cements Toledo's position as a leader in championing women's sports and reinforces its commitment to providing transformative opportunities for female student-athletes.

"We are thrilled to welcome KeyBank as the official banking partner and title sponsor of Toledo Women's Athletics," said Bryan B. Blair, Vice President and Director of Athletics at the University of Toledo. "Investing in women's athletics is a smart business decision, offering unmatched visibility, audience growth, and brand alignment in one of the fastest-rising sectors in sports. With KeyBank's support, we will continue to elevate our women's programs and provide our student-athletes with the resources they need to succeed on and off the field. We're proud to align with a partner that shares our vision for excellence."

As part of the agreement, KeyBank will receive prominent logo placement on the playing surface inside Savage Arena, as well as branding across women's athletic events, digital platforms, and community engagement initiatives. The partnership also includes support for student-athlete development programs and fan experience enhancements.



"KeyBank is proud to deepen our commitment to collegiate athletics through this new five-year sponsorship with the University of Toledo," said Dan Dower, KeyBank Northwest Ohio Market President. "As the official bank and sponsor of Women's Athletics at Toledo, we're excited to support these incredible programs and help elevate the experience for student-athletes and fans alike. This partnership reflects our dedication to empowering women and investing in the communities that we serve. We look forward to celebrating the spirit of Rocket Nation."

This partnership builds on the University of Toledo's proud tradition of women's athletics, including Women's Basketball making nine appearances in the NCAA Tournament and leading the Mid-American Conference in women's basketball attendance for an unprecedented 34 consecutive seasons. Season tickets were added to the Women's Volleyball program for the first time in 2025, with the Rockets setting new Savage Arena attendance records. Women's Cross Country continued its dominance in the Mid-American Conference with its fifth straight league championship in 2025 to become the all-time winningest program in conference history with 11 total titles.

The partnership with KeyBank coincides with Toledo's addition of Women's Rowing as a varsity sport, creating nearly 60 new Division I opportunities for female student-athletes. These achievements reflect the sustained excellence and investment that KeyBank's partnership will amplify.



Toledo Athletics' continued investment in women's sports mirrors national trends, with NCAA women's basketball and women's volleyball experiencing record-breaking TV ratings, along with increased NIL opportunities for student-athletes and growing fan interest for all women's sports. The University of Toledo is proud to be at the forefront of these transformative changes that will benefit student-athletes and continue creating new and exciting opportunities.



What Toledo coaches are saying about the KeyBank partnership



"We're proud to partner with KeyBank, whose support helps us elevate while continuing to offer an elite student-athlete experience. This is a game changer! Together, we're building something special for our student-athletes and our community."

Ginny Boggess, Head Women's Basketball Coach

"I'm incredibly grateful to KeyBank for their vision and support of women's athletics at the University of Toledo. Toledo is a city that supports women's sports, and KeyBank's partnership embodies that passion and pride. Their support will make a powerful impact -- helping elevate the student-athlete experience while strengthening the connection between our city and high-level women's athletics. This is a bold, forward-thinking investment in both the present and future of women's sports at Toledo. Toledo Volleyball is deeply thankful for Key Bank's belief in our program and in the continued growth of women's athletics."

Brian Wright, Head Women's Volleyball Coach

"KeyBank's commitment to women's athletics at Toledo means so much to our program and athletic department. Their partnership helps create more opportunities for our student-athletes to continue chasing excellence, both on and off the field. As a coach, it's inspiring and encouraging to see an organization like this have so much passion about empowering and celebrating the incredible women who represent Rocket Nation."

Jessica Bracamonte, Head Softball Coach

