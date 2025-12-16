

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSY.PK), Tuesday announced that the first H160 helicopter for the French Gendarmerie Nationale was delivered to the French Defence Procurement Agency at the Airbus Helicopters headquarters in Marignane.



The delivery of this helicopter marks the launch of the standard acceptance process, operational integration and entry into service, which will last until early 2027.



'The delivery of the first H160 to the Gendarmerie Nationale is the result of a close cooperation with the Gendarmerie and the DGA, to develop a solution entirely dedicated to the most demanding security missions,' said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters.



Currently, Airbus's stock is trading at $56.69, down 1.22 percent on the OTC Markets.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News