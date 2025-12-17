VeydooMax V5 Electrifies INTERMOT: AI Smart Console Garnered Collaboration Interest from Yamaha and Honda, Redefining Motorcycle Safety Standards

COLOGNE, Germany, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [December 04-7, 2025] - VeydooMax, a leading manufacturer of intelligent motorcycle systems, today recapped its highly successful participation at the International Motorcycle Exhibition INTERMOT 2025 in Cologne. The flagship product, the VeydooMax V5 AI Smart Console System, not only generated overwhelming visitor interest with its innovative safety features but also attracted attention for potential collaboration from global motorcycle giants such as Yamaha and Honda.

Key Exhibition Achievements

The VeydooMax booth became a central hub for technology and safety at INTERMOT. Throughout the event, it attracted over 1,000 professionals and enthusiasts eager to test the V5 system's capabilities firsthand. The company received more than 50 pre-orders and letters of intent for cooperation from distributors and manufacturers, strongly demonstrating VeydooMax's high competitiveness and market potential on the international stage.

Participation in INTERMOT underscored the company's commitment to showcasing its expertise in integrating cutting-edge AI technologies to enhance rider safety worldwide.





VeydooMax V5: The Fusion of AI Safety, Durability, and Smart Interactivity

The showcased V5 system sets a new industry standard by combining three key advantages:

AI-Powered Advanced Driver Assistance (ADAS): At the heart of the V5's safety suite are artificial intelligence algorithms enabling Blind Spot Detection (BSD) and Forward Collision Warning (FCW). Working in tandem with a compatible mmWave radar, the system actively alerts the rider to hazards from the rear and front, enhancing safety at high speeds and in dense traffic.

Industrial-Grade Reliability: The V5 is built for harsh conditions. Its 1000-nit display guarantees readability even in direct sunlight, while an IP67 rating protects the device from water, dust, and grime. A reinforced mechanical body with a secure lock ensures stability on rough terrain.

Unmatched Smart Connectivity: The system offers seamless smartphone integration via wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, turning the console into a hub for navigation, music, and communication without distracting from the road.

Industry Recognition and Media Spotlight

VeydooMax's innovations were highly praised by experts and the press:

Expert Acclaim: The AI safety features, adapted for the motorcycle market in such a comprehensive manner for the first time, were hailed by specialists as a "breakthrough that sets a new direction for the industry's development."

Active Media Coverage: The unique combination of smart and protective features attracted the attention of leading international motorcycle publications, including Motorrad and Bike Magazine, which conducted detailed reviews at the show and requested test units for further coverage.

Executive Insight: A Look to the Future

Mr. Eric Chen, Head of Overseas Business at VeydooMax, commented on the exhibition's outcome:

"Our participation in INTERMOT exceeded expectations. We brought our flagship-the V5 system, built on the 'Smarter Ride, Tougher Build' philosophy-to Germany and witnessed a vibrant response from both everyday riders and key market players. The interest from companies like Yamaha and Honda in the potential of our AI platform is a clear validation that we are on the right track, defining the future of smart and safe riding. The V5 is not just a gadget; it's a comprehensive solution. We are open to strategic partnership to collectively raise the bar for technological standards across the entire industry."

About VeydooMax

VeydooMax is a technology company specializing in developing intelligent systems for motorcyclists. The brand's mission is to integrate the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), and human-machine interface into the riding experience, making it safer, more connected, and more exhilarating. Driven by innovation, the company's products are designed for riders worldwide who value reliability, technology, and a passion for the ride.

