KlaraBo Sverige AB: KlaraBo concentrates its portfolio on strategic cluster locations in swap transaction of SEK 2.1 billion

KlaraBo is refining its portfolio towards explicitly strategic cluster locations in a swap deal with Sveafastigheter. The deal primarily means that KlaraBo strengthens its presence in the Öresund region, and Östersund, while the company at the same time leaves six locations. KlaraBo acquires properties for approximately SEK 1,103 million from Sveafastigheter and sells properties for SEK 1,031 million at the same time to the same counterpart. After the transaction, the share of the portfolio located in KlaraBo's strategic cluster locations will increase from 50 to 55 percent of the portfolio.

The swap deal means that KlaraBo strengthens its position, in addition to Trelleborg and Östersund, also in Malmö, Sundsvall and Motala. Just over 80 percent of the acquired apartments are located in Trelleborg, Östersund and Sundsvall. At the same time, KlaraBo will leave Höganäs, Huskvarna, Oskarshamn, Borlänge, Falun and Umeå completely. The transaction means that the portfolio will decrease by a net of 81 apartments to a total of 7,350, while the economic occupancy rate will increase marginally.

"The transaction is based on a portfolio review and is fully in line with further focusing on our strategic cluster locations. By growing in locations where we already have economies of scale while leaving locations where we don't have similar opportunities, we improve the operational conditions from a management and cost perspective," says KlaraBo's CEO Andreas Morfiadakis.

KlaraBo's strategic cluster locations are currently Trelleborg, Helsingborg, Visby and Östersund, where 55 percent of the portfolio will be located after the transaction.

For both companies, clear efficiency benefits are created by growing in locations where they are already large.

"Through a constructive dialogue, we have together found a transaction that strengthens both parties and lays the foundation for long-term value creation", says Erik Hävermark, CEO at Sveafastigheter.

KlaraBo acquires seven properties with a total of approximately 45,000 sqm lettable area with a rental value of SEK 70 million. The transaction is being carried out through company transfers and the underlying property value amounts to SEK 1,072 million, after deduction of deferred tax. The occupancy rate of the portfolio is 94.5 percent.

At the same time, KlaraBo will vacate 15 properties totaling 45,000 sqm lettable area with a rental value of SEK 69 million. The transaction is being carried out through company transfers and the underlying property values amount to SEK 1,002 million, after deduction of deferred tax. The effect of the transaction on earnings is limited for KlaraBo.

The starting point for the transaction is the market valuations made as of September 30, 2025. KlaraBo is a net buyer, and the difference in the purchase price is financed with new debt.

Transfer of the properties are set for February 2, 2026.

