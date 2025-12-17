Moderna, Inc.: Moderna to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRNA) today announced it will present at the 44th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12th at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Moderna website at investors.modernatx.com.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on Moderna's website for at least 30 days following the presentation.

