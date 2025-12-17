BizClik Media: December Sustainability Portfolio Launches With Exclusive Insights From Siemens, Airbus, Capgemini, Envision Racing

The December editions of BizClik's Sustainability portfolio are now live, highlighting the companies, technologies and ideas driving sustainable transformation worldwide

LONDON, 17 December 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik has released the latest editions in its Sustainability portfolio, marking the completion of the December 2025 series . The latest issue of Sustainability Magazine highlights global leaders, emerging technologies and the strategies shaping the future of climate action.

Sustainability Magazine

The new issues spotlight global leaders, breakthrough technologies, and strategies shaping the future of decarbonisation, the circular economy, and ESG reporting. Each digital magazine delivers exclusive interviews, company features, editorial insights, and BizClik's signature Top 10 rankings - profiling the executives, organisations, and innovations transforming global industries.





Sustainability Magazine - December 2025

Cover Feature:

Can Aviation be Sustainable? - Airbus, Siemens and Capgemini are uniting to drive down emissions and show that flying can be decarbonised (p. 80)

Company Features:

Sorouch Kheradmand , Global Head of Sustainability at Schneider Electric on making sustainability tangible scalable an profitable for all businesses (p. 22)

How ChinData Group is leading China's AI revolution (p. 52)

Top 10:

Sustainable Reporting Platforms (p. 35)





Editorial Highlights:

Envision Racing - Turning Efficiency into Victory (p. 68)

Electrolux's Smart City - A Blueprint for Net Zero Living (p. 92)

Smart City - A Blueprint for Net Zero Living (p. 92) How Reckitt is Slashing its Scope 3 Emissions (p. 106)

Read the issue here.

Leadership Quotes

"Formula E is not only the fastest growing motorsports currently, it also showcases new technology when it comes to renewable energy and EV technology" - Franz Jung, Chairman of the Board at Envision Racing Formula E team

"Our collaboration with Airbus is built on years of mutual trust and shared ambition" - Susanne Seitz, CEO of Buildings at Siemens Smart Infrastructure

Why It Matters

Each edition offers thought leadership, market insights, and storytelling for senior executives across sustainability and energy. The magazines connect enterprise leaders worldwide, showcasing best practices, innovation, and strategies shaping the future.

About the Sustainability Portfolio

The Sustainability portfolio includes Sustainability Magazine and Energy Digital. The portfolio covers sustainable finance, decarbonisation, net zero, green energy, climate tech, and ESG reporting. Together, these titles reach a global audience of sustainability decision-makers and innovators driving digital transformation across industries.

Looking Ahead: 2026 Events

BizClik is preparing for its annual global summits dedicated to driving sustainability. First up for 2026 is Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit - a two-day conference and expo for senior executives shaping the future of decarbonisation.

Bringing together over 2,000 in-person and virtual attendees, the event will spotlight the critical intersection between sustainability and supply chains, bringing together procurement, supply chain, and sustainability professionals to accelerate collective impact.

Secure your tickets .

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For further information, visit here.

