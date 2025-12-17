

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, HOPI Logistics announced the implementation of Hitachi Vantara Virtual Storage Platform One Block or VSP One Block, developed by a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (HTHIY.PK), to increase the reliability and availability of its mission-critical solutions.



The company expects the implementation to preserve uninterrupted access to SAP systems, help it to meet customer expectations, and maintain its competitive edge.



'For me, the ideal situation is not having to think about storage. It should just work,' said Petr Pokorný, Head of IT Operations, HOPI Logistics. 'With VSP One Block, I can finally say that's the case. I sleep easy knowing our SAP environment is protected by a reliable, high-performance platform.'



Hitachi's stock closed at $31.60, down 0.32 percent on the OTC Markets.



