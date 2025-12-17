Berner Industrier AB: Berner Industrier acquires Typhonix and adds cutting-edge expertise in water treatment

Berner Industrier has today signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in the Norwegian registered Typhonix AS. Typhonix is a growth company with its own products in water treatment. The company has healthy margins and has shown strong growth.

Typhonix started as a research company in 2006 to improve the processes for cleaning of produced water in process industries such as oil & gas. The goal was both to achieve a more efficient treatment that meets the increasingly stringent requirements for water quality, and at the same time to do this with robust equipment requiring little maintenance. Typhonix has therefore developed several patented designs for valves, pumps and other process equipment with so called "low shear" technology, which gives well documented results. The company carried out its first product sale in 2015. Sales have subsequently shown a very positive trend, with a gradually increasing number of meritorious references from some of the most demanding customers globally. The company reported sales of NOK 16 million in 2024 with good profitability. Since 2022, the company has had an annual growth of more than 50% on average in both sales and earnings, and the trend has continued in 2025.

"We have worked closely with Berner Industrier's subsidiary Swedenborg during the commercialization of our pump solutions and look forward to being able to expand the business further together," says Niels van Teeffelen, MD Typhonix.

"The company is only at the beginning of its growth journey, and we believe that Berner Industrier is the right partner for the next step", says Trygve Husveg, founder of Typhonix.

"With Typhonix, we add both cutting-edge products and deep expertise to our growing water treatment business. The company fits well into our strategy of solving the problems of the future in a sustainable way with technology and we look forward to working even closer together", says Caroline Reuterskiöld, CEO of Berner Industrier.

Typhonix will continue to be run as an independent company within Berner Industrier, within the Energy & Environment business area. At closing a purchase price of NOK 24 million is being paid. In addition, an additional purchase price based on performance in 2025 and 2026 is payable in two instalments until 2027. The maximum possible purchase price is NOK 75 million. The acquisition is financed within the Group's existing financing. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026 and is estimated to make a positive contribution to the Group's earnings per share.

For more information, please contact:

Caroline Reuterskiöld, CEO, +46 8-501 567 90

caroline.reuterskiold@ bernerindustrier.se

Henrik Nordin, CFO and deputy CEO, +46 8-501 567 90

henrik.nordin@ bernerindustrier.se

About us

Berner Industrier is a Nordic industrial group in sustainable technology that operates in a number of attractive and growing niche markets. The Group offers innovative products and solutions that help solve the challenges of our societies through technology. Key areas include clean energy, clean water and sustainable use of resources. The Group consists of nine companies that together have about 240 employees across the Nordic region and annual revenues of about SEK 1,000 million. Berner Industrier was founded in 1897 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market since 2017. The share's ticker symbol is BERNER. Read more about us at bernerindustrier.se.

This information is information that Berner Industrier AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-17 12:33 CET.