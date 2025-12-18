

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSY.PK, EADSF.PK, AIR.MC, AIR.MI, AIR.PA, AIR.DE) said on Thursday that it has received an order for five additional Airbus A350-1000 aircraft from China Airlines, taking its total order for the type to 15.



The aircraft will join the carrier's existing fleet of 15 A350-900s flying on the carrier's long-haul route network.



The A350 is designed to fly up to 9,800 nautical miles nonstop. Its latest generation Rolls-Royce engines and use of lightweight materials bring a 25 percent advantage in fuel burn, operating costs, and carbon dioxide emissions, compared to previous generation competitor aircraft.



At the end of November, the A350 Family had received nearly 1,500 orders from 66 customers.



