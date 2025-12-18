Kitron ASA: Kitron receives order valued at EUR 44 million driven by rising demand for Data center electrification

(2025-12-18) Kitron has received an order valued at EUR 44 million for the production and supply of advanced electronic components used in energy storage and electric grid balancing systems. The order is closely linked to increasing demand from the fast-growing data center segment, where large-scale electrification, resilience, and power-balancing capabilities have become critical.

The order represents an expansion of existing business and underlines Kitron's role as a trusted supplier of complex, high-reliability electronics supporting the global shift toward more energy-intensive digital infrastructure. As data centers scale rapidly, the need for robust energy storage and grid-balancing solutions is accelerating-and Kitron is well positioned to support this trend.

Deliveries under the order are scheduled to begin in 2026, and production will take place at Kitron's facility in the United States, enabling proximity to several emerging data center clusters.

