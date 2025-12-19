

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK), a construction and development company, on Friday said it has signed a $59 million contract with the County of Riverside Transportation Department for the Mission Boulevard Bridge Replacement project in Jurupa Valley, California.



The new bridge over the Santa Ana River will feature Mission-style architecture with a parabolic soffit and will be raised by 1.2 to 1.8 meters to meet modern safety and flood standards.



The company said the contract will be included in its US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2025.



Construction is scheduled to begin in April 2026, with completion expected in September 2029.



