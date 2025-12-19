Anzeige
Skanska builds a new City Hall in Franklin, Tennessee, USA, for USD 53M, about SEK 520M

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the city of Franklin to construct a new City Hall building in Franklin, Tennessee, USA. The contract is worth USD 53M, about SEK 520M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The project consists of a new three-story City Hall designed to support the city's long-term growth. The former building, recently demolished, had outlived its role as functional office space and no longer reflected the hospitality or prominence a public City Hall should offer its citizens. The new facility will accommodate 250 employees and provide a variety of public meeting spaces. The scope also includes utility upgrades, 200 below-grade parking spaces, 0.4 hectares of parkland, and commercial shell space to serve future community needs.

Site work began in May 2025, and the project is expected to reach completion in July 2027.

For further information please contact:
Peggy Cook, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 (513) 222 5310
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-a-new-city-hall-in-franklin--tennessee--usa--for-usd-53m--about-sek-520m,c4284494

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4284494/3851990.pdf

20251219 US city hall

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-builds-a-new-city-hall-in-franklin-tennessee-usa-for-usd-53m-about-sek-520m-302646699.html

