Sterling Metals Corp.: Sterling Metals Provides Year End Update to Stakeholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) ("Sterling" or the "Company") is pleased to share an open letter from CEO and Director, Mathew Wilson to stakeholders of the Company.

Dear Sterling Stakeholders,

This year marks the most significant milestone to date in our exploration journey.

Over the past twelve months, we advanced a copper project that has fundamentally changed the trajectory of the Company and allowed us to deliver on our long-standing objective of uncovering meaningful copper potential in Canada. In mineral exploration there is a saying: "giants don't hide very well". What we have learned through our first ever drill program and within our first six holes is that the Soo Copper Project, located in Batchewana Bay, Ontario, has the potential to have both the scale and grade needed to fit into that tagline.

Through our first two drill programs, we have observed widespread copper mineralization across broad intervals as well as a number of different porphyry units, providing our first indication to the size potential of this system. As the year progressed, further drilling led to our discovery which includes a high-grade bornite zone carrying strong copper grades and locally high-grade nuggety gold values, results that materially elevated the project's significance and potential (see press release dated September 29, 2025).

By year-end, we completed approximately 11 kilometers of drilling and have expanded our understanding through new inversions of property wide and localized geophysics as well as advanced geochemistry. Surface prospecting to date has identified a 6 kilometer trend of copper in bornite and chalcopyrite mineralization which is still well open in multiple directions, reinforcing the district-scale nature of the project (see press release dated October 8, 2025).

In October we strengthened our technical capabilities with the appointment of Dr. Neil O'Brien as Chief Geologist. Dr. O'Brien through his experience with Lundin Mining, NGEX, and Cominco comes with a unique perspective on successful copper porphyry exploration and development. His addition is a testament to the quality of this project and between him, Jeremy Niemi, our SVP Exploration and Evaluation, our field team, and the local expertise on site, we believe we are extremely well positioned as we move into the next phase of growth.

While we have been working steadily to compile and interpret additional assay results, the dataset is not yet complete enough to release. As a result, assay results are expected in early 2026, at which time a broader and more coherent geological framework will be established, allowing for more meaningful interpretation. These results will provide an important foundation for how we define our discovery area and prioritize follow-up targets. We remain committed to releasing them responsibly and promptly once the dataset is complete.

2026 is shaping up to be the most consequential year in Sterling's history. Key initiatives include:

Drill assays from the MEPS area are expected to establish the footprint and tenor of the discovery.

Geophysical interpretation and new surface data that point to meaningful opportunities to expand MEPS near surface.

New ZTEM inversions identifying three priority deep-rooted targets, two connected to the broader MEPS discovery footprint, and another situated beneath the 2-km bornite outcrop zone at Gimlet.

Participation in 2026 AME Roundup and PDAC core shacks, including drill core displays and technical sessions.

A minimum 20-km drill program, targeted to commence in February, focused on both discovery delineation and step-out drilling to grow the copper porphyry system.

Ground geophysics at Gimlet to refine the emerging exploration model.

Expansion of ZTEM coverage to the northeast (pending final review).

Continued prospecting and soil geochemistry along the 6-km bornite trend to refine additional near-surface targets.

In my 16 years of exploration and mining ventures, I have rarely seen an opportunity where "right place, right time" is more attributable. Copper markets are entering a structurally strong phase with prices increasingly reflecting a continued increase in demand, a shortage of new discoveries and a clear need for protected domestic supply 1 . Copper discoveries of this scale, grade, and accessibility are increasingly rare, particularly in Canada, which despite its significant resources accounts for just 1% of global copper reserves 2 . Canada has acknowledged that shortfall and its desire to focus on copper given two of the five fast tracked mineral projects are copper assets 3 . There are few places more accessible than our project, enabling a competitive exploration cost profile, while the city of Sault Ste. Marie less than an hour south of the project offers a rich industrial tradition and is well positioned to emerge as an important mining and logistics hub.

I and all of us at Sterling thank you for your continued support. I look forward to updating you further in the months ahead and encourage shareholders and interested parties to visit us at Roundup or PDAC.

Happy holidays,

Mathew Wilson

CEO and Director

Sterling Metals Corp.

About the Soo Copper Project

The Soo Copper Project sits just 20 minutes off the Trans-Canada Highway, one hour north of Sault Ste. Marie, and 20km from rail and deep-water access. With near-surface copper-one of the most critical of all critical metals-alongside gold, and with the project now demonstrating both scale and grade, Sterling sees the potential for Soo Copper to become a nationally significant asset as Canada accelerates its efforts to secure strategic copper resources. Prime Minister Carney's recent designation of copper as one of Canada's first five strategic assets underscores the importance of this discovery and its potential to emerge as a key project of national interest 4 .

Qualified Person

Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration and Evaluation for Sterling Metals has reviewed and approved the technical information presented herein.

About Sterling Metals

Sterling Metals is a mineral exploration company focused on large scale and high-grade Canadian exploration opportunities. The Company is advancing the 25,000-hectare Soo Copper Project in Ontario which has past production, and multiple breccia and porphyry targets strategically located near robust infrastructure and the 29,000-hectare Adeline Project in Labrador which covers an entire sediment-hosted copper belt with significant silver credits. Both opportunities have demonstrated potential for important new copper discoveries, underscoring Sterling's commitment to pioneering exploration in mineral rich Canada.

Sterling Metals acknowledges that its exploration activities within the Soo Copper project are conducted on the traditional lands of the Batchewana, Garden River, and Michipicoten First Nations of the North Shore of Lake Superior. We recognize and respect the longstanding and diverse relationships Indigenous Peoples have with the land and are committed to engaging in a manner that is respectful, transparent, and inclusive.

For more information, please contact:

Sterling Metals Corp.

Mathew Wilson, CEO and Director

Tel: (416) 643-3887

Email: info@sterlingmetals.ca

Website: www.sterlingmetals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

1 https://www.mining.com/coppers-next-shortage-is-structural-not-hype-analyst/

2 Copper facts - Natural Resources Canada

3 Critical minerals: an opportunity for Canada - Canada.ca

4 THE FIRST FIVE: What You Need to Know About the Five Nation-Building Projects Carney is Fast-Tracking - Canadian Energy News, Top Headlines, Commentaries, Features & Events - EnergyNow

SOURCE: Sterling Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/sterling-metals-provides-year-end-update-to-stakeholders-1119329