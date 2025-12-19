Summa Defence Oyj: Inside information: Summa Defence's order from a NATO country postponed to 2026

Summa Defence Plc Company announcement, inside information 19 December 2025 at 2:45 pm EET

On 4 November 2025, Summa Defence announced that it was negotiating with a NATO country on a significant order with a total value exceeding EUR 30 million.

As the negotiation and approval process of the order has taken more time than expected, the agreement will not be signed by the end of 2025. The company estimates that the transaction will be postponed to the first half of 2026, with deliveries taking place in 2026 and 2027.

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC

More information:

Timo Huttunen, interim CEO

Phone: +358 50 517 5508

email: timo.huttunen@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defence and security technology group whose mission is to create a strong industrial foundation of innovative defence and dual use SMEs for strengthening the comprehensive security of society.

Summa Defence aims for both organic and inorganic growth across three focus areas: maritime technologies, land technologies and new technologies. The company's vision is to be a forerunner in comprehensive security industry.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA).

www.summadefence.fi/en/

The company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 22 55.