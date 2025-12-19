Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+15% an einem Tag - und dieser Ausbruch hat gerade erst begonnen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41L7K | ISIN: FI4000592282 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J40
Frankfurt
18.12.25 | 12:20
1,510 Euro
+4,14 % +0,060
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.12.2025 13:45 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Summa Defence Oyj: Inside information: Summa Defence's order from a NATO country postponed to 2026

Summa Defence Plc Company announcement, inside information 19 December 2025 at 2:45 pm EET

On 4 November 2025, Summa Defence announced that it was negotiating with a NATO country on a significant order with a total value exceeding EUR 30 million.

As the negotiation and approval process of the order has taken more time than expected, the agreement will not be signed by the end of 2025. The company estimates that the transaction will be postponed to the first half of 2026, with deliveries taking place in 2026 and 2027.

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC

More information:
Timo Huttunen, interim CEO
Phone: +358 50 517 5508
email: timo.huttunen@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defence and security technology group whose mission is to create a strong industrial foundation of innovative defence and dual use SMEs for strengthening the comprehensive security of society.

Summa Defence aims for both organic and inorganic growth across three focus areas: maritime technologies, land technologies and new technologies. The company's vision is to be a forerunner in comprehensive security industry.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA).
www.summadefence.fi/en/

The company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 22 55.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.