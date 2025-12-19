Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB: Cibus acquires 11 assets in four countries for 41.9 MEUR

Cibus has in five separate transactions acquired 11 properties in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Belgium. The acquisition price amounts to 41.9 MEUR and the annual rental income is 2.74 MEUR with mainly double-net lease structures. The weighted average lease term is 11.6 years.

The anchor tenants are Ahold Delhaize and Jumbo in Belgium, Netto in Denmark, Tokmanni in Finland and ICA and Axfood in Sweden. The properties have a lettable area of 20,500 sqm and are fully let. Daily goods tenants account for over 90 percent of the total rental income.

The transactions in Belgium, Denmark and Sweden represent 79 percent of the total acquisition price of the Properties and have been closed in December 2025. The transaction in Finland, representing 21 percent of the total acquisition price, is to be closed in March 2026, and the store will be constructed under a forward funding agreement and will be completed in Q4 2026.

"I am pleased to announce that Cibus continues to grow in the grocery segment in our existing markets. The properties are well-located grocery stores with long leases and established tenants. It is really inspiring for me as a new CEO to meet such a dedicated and competent team that creates opportunities like these. I look forward to continuing to develop Cibus in line with existing growth strategy and the slogan "Converting food into yield." says Stina Lindh Hök, CEO of Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB.

19 DECEMBER 2025

For further information, please contact:

Stina Lindh Hök, CEO

stina.lindhhok@cibusrealestate.com

+46 (0)8 12 439 100

Pia-Lena Olofsson, CFO

pia-lena.olofsson@cibusrealestate.com

+46 (0)8 12 439 100

Cibus is a real estate company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. The company's business idea is to acquire, develop and manage high-quality properties in Europe with grocery retail chains as anchor tenants. The company currently owns more than 660 properties in Europe. The largest tenants are Kesko, Tokmanni, Coop, S Group, Rema 1000, Salling, Lidl, Dagrofa, Jumbo and Carrefour.