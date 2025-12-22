Ipsen Pharma: Ipsen expands early development pipeline with Simcere Zaiming's innovative antibody drug conjugate

Ipsen gains exclusive global rights, outside of Greater China, for development, manufacturing and commercialization of SIM0613, a LRRC15-targeting antibody-drug conjugate

SIM0613 is optimally designed for superior tumor penetration with robust preclinical efficacy data

Program expected to enter Phase I clinical development in H2 2026

Simcere Zaiming is eligible to receive up to $1.06B in total payments

PARIS, FRANCE; 22 DECEMBER 2025 - Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) announced today an exclusive licensing agreement for global rights outside of Greater China, for SIM0613, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) with best-in-class potential. Targeting the LRRC15 protein, SIM0613 is designed for enhanced tumor penetration and differentiated anti-tumor activity in solid tumors with the highest unmet needs.

"Today's announcement underscores our bold vision to lead innovation and shape the future of oncology," said Christelle Huguet, PhD EVP and Head of Research & Development, Ipsen. "By advancing first- and best-in-class therapies early, we maximize the potential to transform patient outcomes globally. The addition of the SIM0613 ADC is testament to this ambition-pioneering science that opens new possibilities for those who need it most and builds on Ipsen's rapidly evolving research and early development portfolio, with over 20 programs added since 2020."

"SIM0613 is developed via Simcere Zaiming's proprietary antibody-drug conjugate platform," said Renhong Tang, PhD, CEO of Simcere Zaiming. "We are excited to partner with Ipsen on this novel drug candidate and look forward to working together to advance the clinical development of SIM0613. "

Under the terms of the agreement, Simcere Zaiming is eligible to receive up to $1.06B comprising upfront, development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, and tiered royalties on sales, contingent upon successful development and regulatory approvals. Ipsen will have manufacturing rights, following the tech transfer process and will assume responsibility for all activities outside Greater China including Phase I preparation activities and submission of the Investigational New Drug and Clinical Trial applications.

About SIM0613

SIM0613 targets the leucine-rich repeat-containing 15 (LRRC15), a protein highly expressed on varies tumor types and cancer-associated fibroblasts but with limited expression on normal cells. Upon binding to the LRRC15 protein, SIM0613 is internalized where the cytotoxic payload is released, killing the cancer cell and therefore sparing healthy cells. SIM0613 is specifically engineered for deep tumor and cancer-associated fibroblast penetration, resulting in robust tumor regressions in multiple in vivo preclinical models.

About Ipsen

We are a global biopharmaceutical company with a focus on bringing transformative medicines to patients in three therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience. Our pipeline is fueled by internal and external innovation and supported by nearly 100 years of development experience and global hubs in the U.S., France and the U.K. Our teams in more than 40 countries and our partnerships around the world enable us to bring medicines to patients in more than 100 countries.

Ipsen is listed in Paris.

About Simcere Zaiming

Simcere Zaiming is an oncology-focused bipharmaceutical company and a subsidiary of Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited (HKEX: 2096, "Simcere"). Founded in 2023, Simcere Zaiming dedicated to developing ground breaking therapies to meet the unmet clinical needs of cancer patients globally. With a robust and innovative R&D pipeline featuring distinct clinical assets, Simcere Zaiming has successfully launched several innovative products in China, including Enzeshu, COSELA, Enweida, Endostar, and Enlituo. The company is determined to deliver potentially transformative treatment options to cancer patients worldwide through its internal R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization capabilities, complemented by strategic collaborations with leading partners.

About antibody-drug-conjugates

Antibody-Drug Conjugates are comprised of three main components: the antibody, a payload and a linker. The antibody selectively targets an identified tumor antigen. Payloads are the pharmaceutically active component to treat the cancer, attached to the antibody via a chemical linker. The linker connects the antibody and the payload and reduces the amount of payload that reaches non-tumor tissue.

Ipsen Contacts

Investors

Henry Wheeler henry.wheeler@ipsen.com +33 7766471149

Khalid Deojee khalid.deojee@ipsen.com +33 666019526

Media

Sally Bain sally.bain@ipsen.com +1 8573200517

Anne Liontas anne.liontas.ext@ipsen.com +33 0767347296

Disclaimers and/or forward-looking statements

