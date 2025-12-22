Skanska widens expressway in San Jacinto, California, USA, for USD 107M, about SEK 1.1 billion

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the Riverside County Transportation Commission for the Mid County Parkway Ramona Expressway project in San Jacinto, California, USA. The contract is worth USD 107M, about SEK 1.1 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The project will widen approximately 13 kilometres of the eastbound Ramona Expressway to improve safety and reduce congestion along the corridor. The project scope also includes the construction of a new cast-in-place box girder bridge over the San Jacinto River as well as a raised median.

These improvements will improve connectivity and mobility across the broader San Jacinto region as well as create a safer, more reliable route for commuters. In addition, the work will include constructing a wildlife crossing and preserving 72 hectares for habitat mitigation.

Work is anticipated to begin in February 2026 and with expected completion in June 2028.

