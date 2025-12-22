Anzeige
Montag, 22.12.2025
Nach Börsenschluss veröffentlicht - warum diese News erst Montag eingepreist werden kann
WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
22.12.25 | 08:00
22,920 Euro
-0,17 % -0,040
PR Newswire
22.12.2025 07:48 Uhr
92 Leser
Skanska widens expressway in San Jacinto, California, USA, for USD 107M, about SEK 1.1 billion

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the Riverside County Transportation Commission for the Mid County Parkway Ramona Expressway project in San Jacinto, California, USA. The contract is worth USD 107M, about SEK 1.1 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The project will widen approximately 13 kilometres of the eastbound Ramona Expressway to improve safety and reduce congestion along the corridor. The project scope also includes the construction of a new cast-in-place box girder bridge over the San Jacinto River as well as a raised median.

These improvements will improve connectivity and mobility across the broader San Jacinto region as well as create a safer, more reliable route for commuters. In addition, the work will include constructing a wildlife crossing and preserving 72 hectares for habitat mitigation.

Work is anticipated to begin in February 2026 and with expected completion in June 2028.

For further information please contact:

Meghan Carvalho, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 (951) 6752337
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-widens-expressway-in-san-jacinto--california--usa--for-usd-107m--about-sek-1-1-billion,c4285391

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4285391/3854422.pdf

20251222 US expressway

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-widens-expressway-in-san-jacinto-california-usa-for-usd-107m-about-sek-1-1-billion-302647830.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
