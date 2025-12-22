

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) has entered into an agreement with the U.S. Administration to lower the cost of prescription medicines for American patients, including GSK's respiratory portfolio. GSK will lower the price of certain medicines in Medicaid and will launch new products with a more balanced pricing approach. The agreements cover both GSK and ViiV Healthcare. The agreements provide clarity to both companies on the future US pricing framework, and exclude GSK and ViiV from s232 tariffs for 3 years. Also, GSK will support the resilience of the U.S. supply chain for critical medicines by securing for the U.S. a reserve of albuterol.



GSK plc noted that, building on its ongoing global commitment to responsible pricing, the company will also make most of its inhaled respiratory portfolio and other products available to patients on a direct purchasing platform that will offer savings of up to 66%.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News