

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ipsen S.A. (IPSEY, IPN.PA), a French biopharmaceutical company, Monday announced that it has signed a new research collaboration and option agreement with the Université de Montréal and IRICoR or Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer.



The agreement is for two discovery-stage programs targeting novel pathways complementary to the MAP kinase pathway, which is expected to build upon the company's oncology pipeline and scientific expertise, it added.



According to Ipsen, as per the terms of the agreement, IRICoR's inter-disciplinary drug discovery team will identify, synthesize, and advance compounds to the drug candidate stage, after which the company will assume global development, manufacturing, and commercialization upon exercising its option.



The company said that this is the second expansion of the collaboration, which was established in 2020. Earlier in 2023, the partners had added two discovery-stage programs and a licensing agreement for the investigational RAF inhibitor IPN01195, which is currently in Phase I clinical trials, Ipsen added.



Commenting on the developments, David Jenkins, Senior VP, Research and External Innovation, Ipsen, said, 'Throughout this five-year partnership, we continue to recognize the scientific innovation the teams at Université de Montréal and IRICoR are delivering, now with a total of four active research programs. This new agreement is allowing us to add two new compelling programs to our growing early development portfolio, accelerating bold science where there is the greatest patient need.'



On the OTC Markets, IPSEY ended Friday's trading at $35.19, down $0.41 or 1.2 percent.



