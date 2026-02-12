

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ipsen S.A. (IPSEY), a specialty-care biopharmaceutical company, on Thursday reported higher earnings for 2025, supported by stronger sales performance.



Net income attributable to shareholders climbed to €443.5 million or €5.32 per share from €345.9 million or €4.15 per share in 2024.



Excluding one-time items, core profit rose to €1.008 billion €12.09 per share from €856.3 million or €10.27 per share last year.



Operating profit increased to €625.9 million compared with €496.7 million a year ago, while core operating income grew to €1.294 billion from €1.109 billion.



Sales rose 8.1% to €3.676 billion from €3.401 billion a year earlier. On a constant currency basis, sales grew 10.9%.



Sales growth was driven by the three therapeutic areas - Oncology up 4.1%, Rare Disease up 102.5% and Neuroscience up 9.7% - as well as Somatuline, which increased 4.3%.



For 2026, the company expects sales to grow more than 13% at constant currency.



