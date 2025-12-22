Skanska AB: Skanska divests two office buildings in Copenhagen, Denmark, for DKK 1.0 billion, about SEK 1.5 billion

Skanska has divested two fully leased office buildings in Ørestad City in Copenhagen, Denmark, for about DKK 1.0 billion, about SEK 1.5 billion. The buyer is PensionDanmark. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Nordic in the fourth quarter of 2025. The transfer of the properties will take place in January 2026.

The building at Ørestads Boulevard 41, was constructed in 2018 as the headquarters for Sweco Denmark and measures approximately 11,100 square meters. The building at Ørestads Boulevard 45, called "Nest 45" was completed in 2022 and totals approximately 14,900 square meters, with office and hotel functions. The office area of 8,500 square meters is primarily leased to Norlys' Copenhagen headquarters, while there is an Ibis Styles branded hotel with 186 rooms, a bar, and a lobby area spread over 6,000 square meters. The two buildings share an underground parking facility.

Both properties are DGNB Gold certified. They have been popular choices for commercial tenants who benefit from the location right by Bella Center Metro and just a few hundred meters from regional trains and the motorway that connects Ørestad with the airport, the rest of Denmark and the Øresund Bridge.

