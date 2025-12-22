Anzeige
Skanska AB: Skanska widens expressway in San Jacinto, California, USA, for USD 107M, about SEK 1.1 billion

Skanska has signed a contract with the Riverside County Transportation Commission for the Mid County Parkway Ramona Expressway project in San Jacinto, California, USA. The contract is worth USD 107M, about SEK 1.1 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The project will widen approximately 13 kilometres of the eastbound Ramona Expressway to improve safety and reduce congestion along the corridor. The project scope also includes the construction of a new cast-in-place box girder bridge over the San Jacinto River as well as a raised median.

These improvements will improve connectivity and mobility across the broader San Jacinto region as well as create a safer, more reliable route for commuters. In addition, the work will include constructing a wildlife crossing and preserving 72 hectares for habitat mitigation.

Work is anticipated to begin in February 2026 and with expected completion in June 2028.

For further information please contact:

Meghan Carvalho, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 (951) 6752337

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses its knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We are one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, with 2024 revenue totaling SEK 177 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 26,300 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
