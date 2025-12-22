

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) announced Gilead has exercised its combined option to exclusively license Assembly Bio's herpes simplex virus helicase-primase inhibitor programs, including investigational candidates ABI-1179 and ABI-5366 for recurrent genital herpes. Assembly Bio will receive a $35 million payment for Gilead's exercise of the combined HSV program option. Gilead will receive an exclusive license to ABI-5366 and ABI-1179 and will have the sole right and responsibility for further clinical development and commercialization of these programs.



Assembly Bio remains eligible for up to $330 million in regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties on net sales.



