

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), Monday announced that the Bundeswehr has commissioned the company to supply 'LLM-VarioRay' Laser-Light-Modules for the German Armed Forces in an order worth several hundred million euros.



The Laser-Light-Modules are primarily used on the handguns of the infantry and dismounted forces, and serve to detect, identify and mark targets, the company added.



Scheduled for delivery over the next seven years, the order has an option to procure further LLM-VR modules, which can be delivered additionally within the agreed time frame.



Rheinmetall 's stock closed at $1,820.00, up 1.68 percent on the OTC Markets.



