WKN: A110V9 | ISIN: FI4000049812 | Ticker-Symbol: 15V
Frankfurt
22.12.25 | 08:14
3,680 Euro
+1,66 % +0,060
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6903,80017:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2025 14:06 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj strengthens its management team and appoints Ville Sammalkorpi as Chief Strategy and Technology Officer

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj strengthens its management team and appoints Ville Sammalkorpi as Chief Strategy and Technology Officer

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22 December 2025 at 03:00 p.m. EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has appointed Ville Sammalkorpi (M.Sc.) as Chief Strategy and Technology Officer (CSTO) and member of the management team. He will assume the role on 2 March 2026 and will report to CEO Panu Porkka. He succeeds current CSTO Jyrki Tulokas, who will leave the company as announced earlier. Ville brings nearly 25 years of experience in technology leadership, digital transformation, and strategic development across retail, mobile communications and financial services.

Ville joins Verkkokauppa.com from Greenstep, where he serves as Partner, Technology and Development, leading technology projects and supporting growth companies in technology transformation. He previously held senior roles at SOK and OP Financial Group, driving major IT transformations and digital investments. Earlier in his career, Ville spent over a decade at Nokia, leading global smartphone portfolio planning and software initiatives.

Ville holds a Master of Science in Engineering Physics from Helsinki University of Technology. His extensive background combines strategic insight with hands-on delivery of complex technology programs, making him exceptionally well-suited to accelerate Verkkokauppa.com's digital and strategic ambitions.

CEO Panu Porkka- "We are delighted to welcome Ville to our management team. His proven track record in technology transformation and strategic leadership will be instrumental in further strengthening our capabilities and driving innovation. Ville's experience across retail and digital ecosystems aligns perfectly with our vision to lead the future of e-commerce."

For more information, please contact:
Panu Porkka
CEO
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com

Elisa Forsman
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
elisa.forsman@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 44 206 6094

Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer's side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland's fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers' expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company's revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
