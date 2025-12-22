Anzeige
Montag, 22.12.2025
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
WKN: A3C9BU | ISIN: FI4000513015 | Ticker-Symbol: DQ4
Frankfurt
22.12.25 | 08:14
2,560 Euro
+0,79 % +0,020
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGITAL WORKFORCE SERVICES OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIGITAL WORKFORCE SERVICES OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6102,69018:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2025 17:00 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Digital Workforce Services Oyj: Digital Workforce Services Plc has decided to pause Lago Kapital as liquidity provider during the acquisition of own shares

22.12.2025 18:01:01 EET | Digital Workforce Services Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Digital Workforce Services Plc. | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange| December 22, 2025, at 18:01 EET

Digital Workforce Services Plc has decided to pause Lago Kapital as liquidity provider during the acquisition of own shares

Digital Workforce Services Plc announced the start of the acquisition of the company's own shares on 22 December 2025, and will pause Lago Kapital as liquidity provider, announced on 3 January 2025, for the duration of the acquisition of own shares. Liquidity provider continues until 13 January 2026, and it will continue after the acquisition of own shares has been completed. The company expects the acquisition of own shares to take approximately 3 months, depending on the number of shares traded. The company will announce the continuation of the liquidity provider separately once the acquisition of own shares has ended.

Contact information:

Digital Workforce Services Plc

Jussi Vasama, CEO

Tel. +358 50 380 9893

Laura Viita, CFO

Tel. +358 50 487 1044

Investor relations | Digital Workforce

Certified advisor?

Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy

Tel. +358 50 520 4098

Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.