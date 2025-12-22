Digital Workforce Services Oyj: Digital Workforce Services Plc has decided to pause Lago Kapital as liquidity provider during the acquisition of own shares

22.12.2025 18:01:01 EET | Digital Workforce Services Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Digital Workforce Services Plc has decided to pause Lago Kapital as liquidity provider during the acquisition of own shares

Digital Workforce Services Plc announced the start of the acquisition of the company's own shares on 22 December 2025, and will pause Lago Kapital as liquidity provider, announced on 3 January 2025, for the duration of the acquisition of own shares. Liquidity provider continues until 13 January 2026, and it will continue after the acquisition of own shares has been completed. The company expects the acquisition of own shares to take approximately 3 months, depending on the number of shares traded. The company will announce the continuation of the liquidity provider separately once the acquisition of own shares has ended.

