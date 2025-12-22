Digital Workforce Services Oyj: Digital Workforce Services Plc has decided to pause Lago Kapital as liquidity provider during the acquisition of own shares

22.12.2025 18:01:01 EET | Digital Workforce Services Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
Digital Workforce Services Plc. | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange| December 22, 2025, at 18:01 EET
Digital Workforce Services Plc has decided to pause Lago Kapital as liquidity provider during the acquisition of own shares
Digital Workforce Services Plc announced the start of the acquisition of the company's own shares on 22 December 2025, and will pause Lago Kapital as liquidity provider, announced on 3 January 2025, for the duration of the acquisition of own shares. Liquidity provider continues until 13 January 2026, and it will continue after the acquisition of own shares has been completed. The company expects the acquisition of own shares to take approximately 3 months, depending on the number of shares traded. The company will announce the continuation of the liquidity provider separately once the acquisition of own shares has ended.
Contact information:
Digital Workforce Services Plc
Jussi Vasama, CEO
Tel. +358 50 380 9893
Laura Viita, CFO
Tel. +358 50 487 1044
Investor relations | Digital Workforce
Certified advisor?
Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy
Tel. +358 50 520 4098