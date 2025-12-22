Digital Workforce Services Oyj: Digital Workforce Services Plc starts acquisition of the company's own shares

22.12.2025 18:00:00 EET | Digital Workforce Services Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Digital Workforce Services Plc starts acquisition of the company's own shares

Based on the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on 10 April 2025, the Board of Directors of Digital Workforce Services Plc has decided to start the acquisition of the company's own shares. The maximum number of shares to be acquired is 110,000, which corresponds to approximately 1 per cent of the company's shares. Maximum amount used for acquiring the shares will be EUR 250,000.

The shares are acquired otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of the shareholders by public trading at the market price at the time of acquisition on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. The acquisition of the company's own shares starts on 14 January 2026 at the earliest and ends on 15 April 2026 at the latest. The acquisition of the company's own shares is funded with the company's distributable unrestricted equity.

The purpose of the acquisition of the company's own shares is to use the shares as a vehicle in potential acquisitions, possibly as part of the company's share-based incentive schemes, and otherwise to be reassigned, held by the company, or cancelled.

The Annual General Meeting held on 10 April 2025 authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of at most 1,129,576 of the company's own shares.

Digital Workforce Services Plc has a total of 11,690,525 shares and votes. Currently, Digital Workforce Services Plc holds 173,099 of its own shares.

Contact information:

Digital Workforce Services Plc

Jussi Vasama, CEO

Tel. +358 50 380 9893

Laura Viita, CFO

Tel. +358 50 487 1044

Investor relations | Digital Workforce

Certified advisor?

Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy

Tel. +358 50 520 4098