Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9BU | ISIN: FI4000513015 | Ticker-Symbol: DQ4
Frankfurt
22.12.25 | 08:14
2,560 Euro
+0,79 % +0,020
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGITAL WORKFORCE SERVICES OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIGITAL WORKFORCE SERVICES OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6102,69018:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2025 17:00 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Digital Workforce Services Oyj: Digital Workforce Services Plc starts acquisition of the company's own shares

22.12.2025 18:00:00 EET | Digital Workforce Services Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Digital Workforce Services Plc. | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange | December 22, 2025, at 18:00 EET

Digital Workforce Services Plc starts acquisition of the company's own shares

Based on the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on 10 April 2025, the Board of Directors of Digital Workforce Services Plc has decided to start the acquisition of the company's own shares. The maximum number of shares to be acquired is 110,000, which corresponds to approximately 1 per cent of the company's shares. Maximum amount used for acquiring the shares will be EUR 250,000.

The shares are acquired otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of the shareholders by public trading at the market price at the time of acquisition on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. The acquisition of the company's own shares starts on 14 January 2026 at the earliest and ends on 15 April 2026 at the latest. The acquisition of the company's own shares is funded with the company's distributable unrestricted equity.

The purpose of the acquisition of the company's own shares is to use the shares as a vehicle in potential acquisitions, possibly as part of the company's share-based incentive schemes, and otherwise to be reassigned, held by the company, or cancelled.

The Annual General Meeting held on 10 April 2025 authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of at most 1,129,576 of the company's own shares.

Digital Workforce Services Plc has a total of 11,690,525 shares and votes. Currently, Digital Workforce Services Plc holds 173,099 of its own shares.

Contact information:

Digital Workforce Services Plc

Jussi Vasama, CEO

Tel. +358 50 380 9893

Laura Viita, CFO

Tel. +358 50 487 1044

Investor relations | Digital Workforce

Certified advisor?

Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy

Tel. +358 50 520 4098

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.