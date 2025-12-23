Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.12.2025
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362
Frankfurt
23.12.25 | 08:01
4,500 Euro
-2,17 % -0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
23.12.2025 18:36 Uhr
95 Leser
BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 23

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares

23 December 2025

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class

Sterling

US Dollar

Date of purchase:

23 December 2025

23 December 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

244,475

10,500

Weighted average price (Sterling/US Dollars as applicable):

3.9593

4.2200

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and/or Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)

Ordinary Shares held in Treasury

315,945,792 Sterling Shares

62,111,814 Sterling Shares

23,819,541 US Dollar Shares

297,216 US Dollar Shares

From 23 December 2025, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 482,873,403.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds

JPMorgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001


© 2025 PR Newswire
