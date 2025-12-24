Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.12.2025
Kein Weihnachtswunder - Blutuntersuchung ohne Blutabnahme!
PR Newswire
24.12.2025 01:05 Uhr
Gold Strategy Inc.: Gold Strategy Confirms Effective Date For Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Gold Strategy Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: GST) announces that effective at the close of business on December 24, 2025 it will consolidate its common share capital on a twenty-five-for-one basis (the "Consolidation"). Effective at the open of markets on December 30, 2025, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbol "GST" and the new CUSIP 38077F203.

The Company currently has 26,549,807 common shares outstanding and following completion of the Consolidation it is expected that the Company will have approximately 1,061,992 shares outstanding.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. Shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fraction of a common share will be rounded up or down to the nearest whole number of common shares and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares. Registered holders of common shares of the Company will receive a letter of transmittal from Endeavor Trust Corporation with instructions on how to exchange existing share certificates for new post-Consolidation share certificates.

On behalf of the Board,

GOLD STRATEGY INC.

Reno J. Calabrigo, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE Gold Strategy Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
