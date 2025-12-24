Dynamite Blockchain Corp: Dynamite Blockchain Delivers Record Q3 2025

The Company Sees Assets Grow to $30 Million, Breaking Several Corporate Records

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 24, 2025 / Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (the "Company" or "Dynamite") (CSE:KAS) today reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2025, highlighting an expansion of its balance sheet, rapid growth in high-utility digital asset holdings, and a materially strengthened financial position as the Company executes on its vertically integrated Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER

ASSETS

For the quarter ended October 31, 2025, Dynamite reported total assets of $30.96 million, representing a more than 15-fold increase from $2.04 million at January 31, 2025 (Q1 2025). This growth reflects the successful execution of the Company's strategy to build a diversified portfolio of scarce, utility-driven digital assets, supported by complementary products and infrastructure.

The Company's asset growth was driven by:

Strategic acquisitions of high-utility digital assets, including Masters of Trivia (MOT), mPWR, and Kasya;

Strong appreciation in the market value of digital asset holdings;

The acquisition of Kaspa Secure Technologies, adding proprietary wallet, identity, and compliance infrastructure to the ecosystem; and

Disciplined capital allocation and accretive equity-based transactions

INCOME

The Company also reported net comprehensive income of $14.47 million for Q3, driven by unrealized gains on revaluation of digital asset holdings, reflecting both strategic asset selection and favorable market conditions.

Management views this improvement in working capital as a key milestone in strengthening the Company's financial position and building its credibility for future capital raises in 2026.

SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY

During the nine months ended October 31, 2025, Dynamite achieved a material balance sheet improvement, increasing its Shareholders Equity to $29.5M from negative $832K at Q1 2025, setting a Company record for Shareholders Equity.

WORKING CAPITAL

The Company also had a significant improvement in its working capital deficit, reducing it from $2.26 million at Q1 2025 to less than $0.38 million at Q3 2025, representing an increase in working capital of $1.87 million. The Company's improvement in working capital was driven by:

Strategic repayment and restructuring of debt obligations;

Strengthened cash position following financings completed during the period; and

Improved accounts payable and loan balances

SUMMARY

Altogether, Q3 marks one of the most successful quarters in the Company's history, breaking the Company's records for Asset Values and shareholders equity. This combined with a major clean up of the Company's debts and payables, positions the Company to finish FY2025 as its most successful in corporate history.

"We are extremely pleased with the momentum we have built over the past two quarters," exclaimed Akshay Sood, CEO of Dynamite Blockchain Corp.

"With a significantly strengthened balance sheet and a rapidly scaling blockchain ecosystem, our focus now is to finish the year strong, " Mr. Sood added.

PROGRESS ACROSS all Divisions

Dynamite's quarterly performance can be attributed to the success of its Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy, designed to compound value across all if its three interconnected divisions.

HOLDINGS

The Company now holds a diversified portfolio of four core digital assets - Kaspa (KAS), MOT, mPWR, and Kasya - selected for scarcity, embedded utility, and real-world adoption. As at quarter-end, the Company's digital asset holdings represented the vast majority of total assets, positioning Dynamite as a pure-play, balance-sheet-driven blockchain ecosystem company.

PRODUCTS

The acquisition of Kaspa Secure Technologies Inc. adds the IMME Wallet platform, a fully developed non-custodial digital wallet and compliance stack supporting biometric authentication, decentralized identity, and multi-asset. This acquisition materially strengthens Dynamite's product layer and provides a foundation for future monetization.

SERVICES

Building on Kaspa Secure's technology, Dynamite is advancing services including transaction APIs, compliance SDKs, and identity solutions intended to enable third-party integration across the broader blockchain economy.

Together, all of the Company's divisions continue to succeed in creating a vertically integrated ecosystem designed to increase token utility, drive adoption, and unlock multiple value streams over time. The Company's back to back quarters of significant growth are a testament to the Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy.

Strategic Positioning for the Next Phase of Growth

Management believes the Company is now entering a new phase which includes continued asset accumulation but now also ecosystem activation and monetization. With a clean balance sheet, growing assets, and foundational infrastructure in place, Dynamite is positioned to pursue:

Further selective expansion of its Holdings Division;

Product launches and ecosystem integrations; and

Long-term value creation driven by both digital asset appreciation and operational revenues

"Over the past nine months, Dynamite has fundamentally transformed its balance sheet and strategic positioning," said Akshay Sood, CEO of Dynamite Blockchain Corp.

"We have grown our asset base more than fifteen-fold, strengthened our financial foundation, and built a diversified blockchain ecosystem that we believe is uniquely positioned for the next cycle of digital asset adoption," Mr. Sood added.

This news release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended October 31, 2025, including the notes thereto, and management's discussion and analysis for the period ended October 31, 2025, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To review all the recent news releases for Dynamite, visit: dynamiteblock.com/investors/news

On behalf of the Company, Akshay Sood,

Chief Executive Officer 236-259-0279

About Dynamite Blockchain Corp.

Dynamite Blockchain Corp. is a blockchain technology and infrastructure company focused on building shareholder value through its Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy, which is comprised of 3 primary divisions: Holdings, Products and Services. The Holdings Division is the foundation, which focuses on acquiring utility-driven tokens that combine scarcity with real-world adoption and monetization. The Products and Services Divisions are intended to drive utility into the digital assets in the Holdings Division by the development and acquisition of products and services that will be compatible with the digital assets in the Company's Holdings Division. Working in strategic harmony, the vertically integrated Blockchain Ecosystem not only offers shareholders ownership in rare and unique digital assets but also provides them with a unique investment vehicle that has utility generation built into its business model.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to statements respecting: the Company's expectation that its Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy will drive long-term value creation; anticipated benefits, utility, adoption, and monetization of the Company's digital asset holdings, including Kaspa, MOT, Kasya, and mPWR; the integration, development, launch, and commercialization of products and services within the Company's Products and Services divisions; future growth of the Company's asset base; continued improvement in the Company's balance sheet, liquidity, and financial flexibility; the Company's ability to transition from asset accumulation to ecosystem activation and monetization; expected future market conditions for digital assets; and the Company's strategic positioning for future growth.

In making the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, management has relied upon a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to: the continued development and acceptance of blockchain technology and digital assets; the ability of the Company to identify, acquire, and integrate utility-driven tokens and related technologies; the successful development, launch, and commercialization of the Company's products and services; the continued growth and stability of the digital asset markets; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; the accuracy of the Company's internal projections and forecasts; the effectiveness of the Company's marketing and communications initiatives; the absence of material adverse changes in applicable laws, regulations, or government policies; and the general economic, market, and industry conditions remaining favourable.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: volatility in the price and liquidity of digital assets; regulatory changes or actions that may restrict or otherwise impact the Company's operations or the digital asset industry generally; technological changes or obsolescence; the risk of security breaches, cyber-attacks, or other disruptions to the Company's digital infrastructure; the failure to successfully develop, launch, or commercialize new products or services; the inability to attract or retain key personnel; competition from other companies in the blockchain and digital asset sectors; the risk that the Company's assumptions and projections prove to be inaccurate; adverse changes in general economic, market, or industry conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements, or otherwise.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE: Dynamite Blockchain Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/dynamite-blockchain-delivers-record-q3-2025-1120968