Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2025) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "ATMY") announces that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced private placement financing (the "Offering"). The Company issued a total of 21,020,298 Units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CAN$0.45 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of CAN$9,459,134.10. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of CAN$0.75 for a period of 24 months from the issuance thereof. In addition to being subject to statutory and CSE 4-month hold periods, all Units issued will be restricted from trading until June 29, 2026. The net proceeds received from the Offering will be used by the Company for exploration and development activities and general working capital.

Dominari Securities LLC. and Revere Securities LLC. acted as joint placement agents for the financing. The Company paid a total commission of CAN$756,730.73 in cash and issued a total of 1,681,623 broker warrants. The broker warrants are exercisable at CAN$0.75 for a period of 24 months from closing and are restricted from trading until June 29, 2026.

Jim Atkinson, CEO and President of ATMY committed, "We are pleased to have new investors from the United States join our share registry and thank our existing shareholders for their continued support. Global demand for Antimony is at all time highs with China export restrictions. These China restrictions have intensified market volatility driving prices to all time highs. Antimony is essential for the military. Our goal is to develop our Bald Hill Antimony deposit and become a major supplier of Antimony for North America."

About Dominari Securities LLC.

Based in New York, Dominari Securities LLC. is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors. Dominari Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. www.dominarisecurities.com

About Revere Securities LLC.

Established in 1983, Revere Securities has built a reputation for trusted guidance, disciplined execution, and enduring client relationships. From their offices in New York, Boca Raton, and Boston, they serve corporations, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals with a focus on long-term value creation. Their professionals have advised on and executed billions of dollars in transactions, leveraging deep market insight and extensive industry relationships to help clients achieve their strategic and financial objectives. www.reveresecurities.com

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is a exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

The Company is developing the Bald Hill Antimony Project located in New Brunswick, Canada.

Bald Hill Antimony Project Highlights

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick

Excellent infrastructure including roads, power and a deep sea port 45 Klms away.

Past and current work including drilling has outlined an antimony deposit over 700 m. long as part of a much longer zone of breccia.

Widths of mineralization average 3 to 4 meters and average grades range between 3% to 4% antimony.

2025 NI-43-101 Technical Report: Potential quantity and grade of the drilled area, which is the target of our exploration, is in the 2.700,000 tonne range grading 3.0% to 4.0% Sb (~81,000 to 108,000 tonnes contained antimony) 1 - It should be noted that ATMY has not completed enough work to determine a resource for the Bald Hill Antimony Project. The stated potential is conceptual in nature, and it is not known if the project will be economic.

It should be noted that ATMY has not completed enough work to determine a resource for the Bald Hill Antimony Project. The stated potential is conceptual in nature, and it is not known if the project will be economic. Potential to expand based on additional known targets

NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources October 28, 2025. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., - JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

www.antimonyresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release may include certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although Antimony Resources Corp. believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Antimony Resources Corp. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279217

Source: Antimony Resources Corp.