PR Newswire
30.12.2025 17:06 Uhr
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TCL Communication: TCL Unveils Note A1 NXTPAPER: AI-Powered E-Note with Paper-Like Display and Smart Productivity Tools

New NXTPAPER Pure technology delivers eye-friendly visuals, natural writing with T-Pen Pro, and integrated AI features for professionals, students, and creators worldwide.

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and display technology, today announced the launch of the TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER, an intelligent E-Note designed to transform digital reading, writing, and creativity. Featuring TCL's breakthrough NXTPAPER Pure Display and AI-driven productivity tools, the device combines the tactile feel of paper with the flexibility of modern technology.

TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER

"TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER lets you think, write, and create as naturally as on paper, but with the intelligence and freedom of modern technology," said Daniel Sun, chief technology officer at TCL Industries. "It's a powerful tool for clarity, creativity, and connection, with AI enhancements for professionals, freelancers, students, and scholars."

Paper-Like Display Technology
Building on TCL's NXTPAPER technology introduced in 2021, the Note A1 NXTPAPER uses NXTPAPER Pure, a display innovation tailored for E-Notes. The 120Hz screen offers flicker-free visuals, TÜV-certified eye comfort, SGS-certified harmful blue light as low as 2.44%, and reflection-free clarity. With a 16.7-million-color range and adaptive brightness, users experience lifelike depth and reduced eye strain in any lighting condition.

Precision Writing Experience
The T-Pen Pro stylus delivers 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, dual-tip functionality, and ultra-low latency under 5 milliseconds. Certified for "Pencil-Like Writing," it replicates the resistance and texture of real paper, offering a natural experience for notetaking and sketching.

AI-Powered Productivity
Integrated AI tools streamline workflows with features such as real-time transcription, translation, and automated meeting summaries. Writing-focused tools like AI Rewrite and Writing Assist enhance clarity and efficiency, while the Inspiration Space organizes ideas and content for effortless creativity.

Designed for Professionals, Academics, and Creatives

Performance and Design
The Note A1 NXTPAPER features an 8,000mAh battery for extended use, a 5.5mm aluminum unibody weighing 500 grams, and 256GB of storage. Optional accessories, including a flip case and keyboard case, turn the device into a portable workstation. Connectivity options include LAN, Bluetooth, cloud, and email sharing.

Availability
The TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER will be coming soon, with early adopter discounts offered through Kickstarter. For more information, visit [www.notea1.tcl.com].

Feature Grid

Feature

Details

Display

NXTPAPER Pure, 120Hz, TÜV-certified eye comfort, SGS-certified HEV Blue light content: 2.44%, paper-like clarity

Stylus

T-Pen Pro: Dual-tip, eraser, 8,192 pressure levels, <5ms latency

AI Tools

Handwriting-to-text conversion, real-time transcription, translation, summarization, handwriting beautification, writing assist, handwriting one-stroke formation, handwritten formula recognition, Inspiration AI

Battery

8,000mAh, for days of power

Design

5.5mm ultra-slim aluminum body, 500g weight

Storage

256GB with cross-device transfer and cloud sharing via the most popular platforms

Audio

Eight-microphone array, intelligent noise reduction and directional pick-up

Accessories

Flip case, keyboard case for workstation setup

About TCL Communication
TCL Communication specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of smartphones, tablets, and connected devices. On a mission to deliver 5G for all, TCL Communication helps its customers 'Inspire Greatness' in their lives through industry leading technology and solutions. TCL Communication is a wholly owned subsidiary of TCL Electronics.

For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: https://www.tcl.com

Media Contact:?
tclpress@tcl.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851786/TCL_Note_A1_NXTPAPER_KV.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851787/TCL_Note_A1_NXTPAPER_lifestyle_image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-unveils-note-a1-nxtpaper-ai-powered-e-note-with-paper-like-display-and-smart-productivity-tools-302649614.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
