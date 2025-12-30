

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walmart's online platforms went down on Tuesday leading to a major disruption in online shopping for thousands of users across the U.S. Many people couldn't access the Walmart website or mobile app, which was especially frustrating during the busy holiday season.



Reports of the outage spiked throughout the day, with outage-tracking site Downdetector noting over 6,400 complaints by the afternoon.



Users experienced problems like the website not loading at all or displaying constant error messages, and the app would crash shortly after being opened. A lot of customers struggled to browse items, log into their accounts, or finish their purchases.



It wasn't just regular shopping that was affected. Many shoppers faced hurdles with scheduling grocery pickups, accessing their accounts, and checking out, which impacted orders for groceries, electronics, and household supplies.



The timing couldn't have been worse, as shoppers were trying to snag holiday deals and prepare for New Year's celebrations. Some families even mentioned that delays affected their last-minute orders for party supplies and other essentials.



As of now, Walmart hasn't officially acknowledged the outage on its help channels. Customer service reps seem to be collecting information but haven't shared any details about why it happened or when things might get back to normal.



Right now, it's still a mystery what caused the outage and when everything will be fully operational again.



Customers are being encouraged to keep an eye on Walmart's official support channels for any updates.



