WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35
PR Newswire
31.12.2025 05:06 Uhr
GAC Honored with Multiple "Cross-China Drive" Awards and Launches Industry-First "Triple Assurance Policy" for Independent Chinese Automotive Brand

TIANJIN, China, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 28, the grand finale of the 2025 China Digital Automobile Competition and the Digital "Cross-China Drive" Awards Ceremony was held in Tianjin. Jointly organized by China-SAE and the National Big Data Alliance of New Energy Vehicles, this year's contest introduced the new Digital "Cross-China Drive" format, attracting participation from more than ten mainstream new energy vehicle brands. After more than 30 days of extreme long-distance testing and fierce competition, GAC's brands delivered outstanding performances and received multiple awards.

HYPTEC HL was honored as the "Benchmark for Immersive All-Dimensional Comfort", GAC ALL-NEW S9 received the title of "Benchmark for All-Scenario Assisted Driving Applicability", and AION i60 was awarded the "Benchmark for Intelligent Energy Efficiency Management".

Building on the proven technical prowess and quality endurance validated through the contest, GAC officially announced that its three major self-owned brands-HYPTEC, GAC and AION-are jointly launched Triple Assurance Policy. This landmark policy commits the manufacturer to assume full responsibility for three key areas: thermal incidents arising from issues with the battery, motor and electronic control system, battery degradation beyond specified limits, and accidents caused by intelligent parking functions. This makes GAC the first Chinese independent automaker to introduce a Triple Assurance Policy, establishing a peace-of-mind protection system that covers the full vehicle lifecycle-from purchase and daily use to maintenance-and elevating China's automotive industry from price-driven competition to a new level of value-oriented assurance.

The launch of the Triple Assurance Policy represents a critical step in transforming the confidence forged under the contest's "extreme challenge" conditions into a long-term commitment to users. Looking ahead, GAC's self-owned brands will continue to uphold a user-centric philosophy, delivering more reliable products, more transparent commitments and more comprehensive services, thereby driving the high-quality development of China's automotive industry and creating truly worry-free, peace-of-mind mobility experiences for users.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853078/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-honored-with-multiple-cross-china-drive-awards-and-launches-industry-first-triple-assurance-policy-for-independent-chinese-automotive-brand-302651056.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
