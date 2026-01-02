

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis (STLA) is reviving its V-8-powered Ram TRX pickup as part of a broader effort to revive U.S. sales, aided by the rollback of federal emissions regulations.



The automaker said the 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX will go on sale in late 2026 at a starting price of $99,995, excluding a $2,595 destination fee. The model was previously produced between 2021 and 2024 before being discontinued as the company moved away from large gasoline engines.



The truck will be powered by a supercharged 6.2-litre Hellcat engine delivering 777 horsepower and 680 lb-ft of torque, making it the fastest and most powerful production gas pickup, with a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds. Ram's management said the revived model has been enhanced and is being positioned as a high-end 'halo' vehicle to draw attention to the brand and support sales across the lineup.



The TRX return forms part of a wider turnaround plan led by Ram chief Tim Kuniskis, who has made multiple high-profile moves since returning to the company, including reintroducing Hemi V-8 engines, cancelling a planned electric Ram 1500, and launching new marketing initiatives. Ram also unveiled a new high-output 6.7-litre Cummins diesel engine for its 2027 Power Wagon heavy-duty truck.



These changes reverse Stellantis' earlier strategy to phase out V-8 engines, a shift made easier by the easing of fuel economy regulations under the Trump administration. The automaker's U.S. sales have fallen sharply since 2021, dropping from the fourth- to the sixth-largest seller, with 2025 volumes expected to be well below levels seen in 2020.



Stellantis is also attempting to revive Jeep, its other core U.S. brand. Jeep has posted years of declining sales since a 2018 peak, prompting a 'reset' plan that simplifies the product range, adjusts pricing, and increases standard features. Executives said the goal is to strengthen the brand's identity, streamline overlapping models, and lay the groundwork for growth, including with new vehicles such as a revived Cherokee and an all-electric Recon SUV.



Wednesday, STLA closed at $10.94 or 0.48% higher on the NYSE.



