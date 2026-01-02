Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
02.01.26 | 08:51
23,490 Euro
+0,82 % +0,190
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,54023,56009:21
23,54023,56009:21
PR Newswire
02.01.2026 07:48 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skanska signs additional contract with existing client to build a data center in USA for USD 228M, about SEK 2.2 billion

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with an existing client to build a data center in USA. The contract is worth USD 228M, about SEK 2.2 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter 2025.

The project involved constructing high bay areas for data halls, electrical rooms, mechanical rooms, loading dock, office and storage areas.

The supplemental award increases the total contract value to USD 267M. The original award of USD 39M was for early work on the project.

Construction began in the fourth quarter of 2025 and is expected to be completed in 2027.

For further information please contact:

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relation and Public Affairs, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 -213-317-4977
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-additional-contract-with-existing-client-to-build-a-data-center-in-usa-for-usd-228m--a,c4287662

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4287662/3860605.pdf

20260102 US additional contract data center

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-signs-additional-contract-with-existing-client-to-build-a-data-center-in-usa-for-usd-228m-about-sek-2-2-billion-302651633.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.