Datavault AI Inc. Bolsters Intellectual Property and Litigation Capabilities with the Addition of Kasowitz LLP lead by Marc Kasowitz to Legal Team

Premier Firm Joins Existing Counsel to Strengthen Protection and Enforcement of Company's Expanding Portfolio of Patented AI, Data Monetization, and Digital Twin Technologies

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 2, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DVLT), a leader in AI-driven data valuation, monetization, credentialing, and digital engagement technologies, today announced that it has appointed Kasowitz LLP and Marc Kasowitz to bolster the Company's intellectual property and litigation capabilities.

Kasowitz LLP will work alongside the Company's existing counsel to advise Datavault AI on intellectual property litigation, patent strategy, technology-related disputes, and the protection and enforcement of the Company's proprietary AI, data science, acoustic transmission, digital twin, and data monetization technologies.

Mr. Kasowitz, the founder and managing partner of Kasowitz LLP, brings decades of experience in complex intellectual property and commercial litigation, including disputes involving advanced and emerging technologies. His career also included service as legal counsel to President Donald J. Trump.

Marc E. Kasowitz is a veteran American trial lawyer and the founding managing partner of Kasowitz LLP, a New York-based litigation firm he co-founded in 1993. He is widely recognized for his expertise in complex commercial litigation, having been named among the country's top trial lawyers by Benchmark Litigation and honored as a Litigation Trailblazer by the National Law Journal. Kasowitz regularly serves as lead counsel in high-stakes disputes involving antitrust, securities, and banking matters representing major corporate clients across a range of industries, and has earned recognition from Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and other legal ranking organizations for his trial experience and advocacy.

"As Data Vault AI continues to rapidly scale its technology platform and grow its global intellectual property portfolio, strengthening our litigation and enforcement capabilities is a strategic priority," said Nathaniel Bradley, Chief Executive Officer of Datavault AI. "Adding Marc Kasowitz and the renowned team at Kasowitz LLP to our existing world-class legal counsel provides additional depth and firepower. Their expertise in high-profile, high-stakes matters will be a powerful asset as we vigorously protect and maximize the value of our patented innovations."

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI (Nasdaq:DVLT) leads AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform delivers comprehensive solutions through its collaborative Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division includes WiSA, ADIO, and Sumerian patented technologies for spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound. The Data Science Division harnesses Web 3.0 and high-performance computing for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization across industries including sports & entertainment, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, and energy. The Information Data Exchange (IDE) enables Digital Twins and secure name, image and likeness licensing, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's customizable technology suite offers AI/ML) automation, third-party integration, analytics, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more at www.dvlt.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events, Datavault AI's intellectual property protection, enforcement and litigation strategy and the anticipated contributions of Kasowitz LLP thereto, the ability of Datavault AI to protect and/or enforce its patents and to protect its proprietary AI, data science, digital twin, acoustic transmission, and data monetization technologies, Datavault AI's long-term objectives and commercialization strategy, and the prospective commercial benefits and/or advantages anticipated to be realized by Datavault AI through the engagement of Kasowitz LLP, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: the fact that past performance is not indicative of future results; risks involved in the protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights, including patent rights; risks involved in litigating commercial and intellectual property disputes; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments it may make.

