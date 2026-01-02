AAC Clyde Space AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting in AAC Clyde space AB (publ)

2026-01-02 AAC Clyde Space AB (publ)

At the extraordinary general meeting in AAC Clyde Space AB held on Friday 2 January 2026 at 14:00 CET, the following resolutions were adopted:

Resolution on approval of the board of directors' resolution on new issue of shares with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights

The extraordinary general meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' resolution of 15 December 2025 on a new issue of shares with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, subject to the approval by the extraordinary general meeting. By the resolution, the company's share capital is increased by SEK 1,180,456 through an issue of not more than 590,228 new shares. The new shares are issued against a subscription price of SEK 84.13 per share. The subscription price was set based on the volume-weighted average price paid (VWAP) of the company's shares over the last fifteen (15) trading days preceding the resolution on the share issue. The right to subscribe for the new shares belongs, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights to Bonnier Capital AB.

Resolution on approval of the board of director's resolution on issue of warrants with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights

The extraordinary general meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' resolution of 15 December 2025 on issue of warrants with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, subject to the approval by the extraordinary general meeting. According to the resolution, the warrants may only be subscribed for by Bonnier Capital AB. The issue includes no more than 700,000 warrants. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the company against cash payment at a subscription price corresponding to the volume-weighted average price paid (VWAP) for the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market during the sixty (60) trading days that precede the notification of subscription of new shares, with a discount of ten percent (10%). The subscription price may never be less than the quota value of the company's shares.

Resolution on authorisation for the board of directors to increase the share capital

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal to authorise the board of directors until the next annual general meeting to increase the share capital and the number of shares and votes by a maximum of 20 per cent of the current share capital as well as the number of shares and votes through issue of shares, warrants and/or convertibles with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights. For the authorisation further conditions apply as set out in the board of directors' complete proposal.

For more information:

Håkan Tribell, Director of Marketing and Communications, e-mail: investor@aac-clydespace.com, phone: +46 707 230382, website: http://www.aac-clyde.space.

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE

AAC Clyde Space provides small satellite technologies and services that help governments, businesses and institutions access high-quality data from space. Covering satellite components, mission services and space-based data delivery, the company offers end-to-end solutions that turn space-based intelligence into real-world impact. Applications include weather monitoring, maritime safety, security and defence, agriculture and forestry.

AAC Clyde Space is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with operations also in the UK, Netherlands, South Africa and the USA. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: AAC) and on the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: ACCMF). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.