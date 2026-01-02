Smart Eye Brings Breakthrough Impairment Detection and Advanced In-Cabin Intelligence to CES 2026

Smart Eye showcases its CES 2026 Innovation Awards Honoree, along with new technologies that deepen vehicle understanding of drivers and occupants while making advanced sensing easier to integrate.

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / January 2, 2026 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9), the global leader in Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) and Interior Sensing AI, returns to CES 2026 with a lineup that shows how in-cabin intelligence is progressing from isolated features to a more connected approach to understanding what happens inside the vehicle. The demonstrations combine new breakthroughs in understanding driver and occupant behavior with integration approaches designed to fit naturally into modern cockpit and electronic architectures.

At the center of the showcase is Smart Eye's real-time alcohol impairment detection, named a CES 2026 Innovation Awards Honoree. Built on real-world driving data, the feature identifies behavioral indicators of impaired driving without requiring new hardware or intrusive sensors. Already shipping to customers through Smart Eye's AIS system, it offers a practical path for OEMs preparing for evolving global safety requirements, while keeping the sensing footprint small and unobtrusive.

Beyond impairment detection, Smart Eye will present demonstrations that bring deeper behavioral understanding and clean integration together in the cabin. Visitors will experience:

? Sheila, the Empathetic In-Cabin Co-Driver

A context-aware AI assistant that adjusts tone, behavior, and responses based on driver state, interaction cues, and in-cabin context.

? Bank-level Iris Authentication

Camera-based identification that enables secure access, personalization, and protected digital services.

? Under-Display Camera Integrations

Fully hidden DMS integrations behind the instrument cluster display, offering ideal imaging geometry with no visible hardware.

? AIS Driver Support System

A compact, compliance-ready system for small-volume OEMs and fleets.

? AI ONE

A compact, all-in-one DMS unit engineered for low compute load, fast integration, and seamless fit within the cabin, including placement inside the rear-view mirror.

? Concept Development Kits (CDKs)

Evaluation kits that help OEMs and Tier 1s test DMS and Interior Sensing capabilities early in development and on existing platforms.

Together, these demonstrations show how more precise understanding of driver and occupant behavior can be built into solutions that are practical to package, scale, and bring into production.

Smart Eye technologies will also be featured in demonstrations across several partner booths at CES 2026, including Green Hills Software, Renesas, and Alps Alpine.

"OEMs need systems that understand what's happening inside the vehicle, but also fit into real platforms without adding friction," said Martin Krantz, Founder and CEO of Smart Eye. "This year's CES lineup brings those elements together. Each demo shows how deeper in-cabin insight can be achieved without introducing new integration challenges for OEMs."

Smart Eye will showcase its full CES 2026 lineup January 6-9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center's West Hall, booth #3327.

Meeting requests can be scheduled at https://www.smarteye.se/ces-2026/book-an-appointment.

For more information, visit?https://www.smarteye.ai/ces-2026.

Attachments

Smart Eye Brings Breakthrough Impairment Detection and Advanced In-Cabin Intelligence to CES 2026

SOURCE: Smart Eye

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/smart-eye-brings-breakthrough-impairment-detection-and-advanced-in-cabi-1123551