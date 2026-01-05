EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: New order for several hundred K-STER underwater drones for around EUR 40 million

Exail announces the signing of an important order for several hundred K-STER mine neutralization drones, destined for several navies[1]. This new order, worth around €40 million, is the second largest order for K-STER drones ever recorded, just after the €60 million order received in 2024.

The K-STER drones are used in the last phase of the missions in order to neutralize the underwater threats previously identified by the other drones of the UMIS demining system. These are "consumable" drones that are destroyed when the mine is neutralized. They constitute a portion of the recurring revenue that is generated throughout the operational life of the UMIS systems.

Exail now has a backlog of more than 1,000 autonomous drones and the capacity to produce them in the coming years. Production of the K-STERS will be carried out at the Ostend site (Belgium), which is now fully operational to support the ramp-up of major MCM modernization programs.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in the fields of autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with a strong vertical integration of the businesses. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for countering underwater mines, and inertial navigation units using state-of-the-art fiber-optic gyroscope technology.

Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates its revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company generates most of its revenues in the defense sector, but also from civilian customers.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and on the OTCQX (EXALF) listing market. The company is part of the SBF 120 index and the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes more than 110 leading tech companies in their field or growing fast-growing. It is part of the MSCI Global Small Caps Index.

[1] For confidentiality reasons, the identity of clients cannot be disclosed

