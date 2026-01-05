Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ANV3 | ISIN: NL0011821202 | Ticker-Symbol: INN1
Tradegate
05.01.26 | 08:17
24,645 Euro
+0,28 % +0,070
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ING GROEP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ING GROEP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,60524,64508:18
24,60524,64508:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.01.2026 08:10 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hiab Corporation: Hiab completes the acquisition of ING Cranes

HIAB CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 5 JANUARY 2026 AT 9:00 AM (EET)
Hiab completes the acquisition of ING Cranes

Hiab has today completed the acquisition of the Brazilian crane manufacturer ING Cranes, announced on 26 November 2025. The acquisition significantly enhances Hiab's presence in Brazil, complementing its current portfolio in the market.

The acquired operations will be included in Hiab's financial reporting for the first time in the first quarter of 2026. ING Cranes' sales in 2024 amounted to approximately EUR 50 million. The parties have agreed not to disclose the transaction value.

"We are very pleased to welcome ING Cranes as part of Hiab. ING Cranes complements Hiab's current brand portfolio of loader cranes in Brazil. With ING Cranes, Hiab offers a comprehensive range of loader cranes from light to heavy-duty, solidifying its position as a preferred solution provider for the Brazilian agriculture, rental, construction and transportation industries," says Marcel Boxem, VP Sales & Product Management, Hiab Loader Cranes, Heavy and Superheavy.

"We are excited to join Hiab and take this step in expanding the presence of our products," says Horacio Bregoli, CEO, ING Cranes. "Becoming part of Hiab provides an opportunity for growth and innovation, and to join Hiab's journey in shaping the future of this industry."

For further information, please contact:
Birgitte Skade, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Communications
Email: birgitte.skade@hiab.com
tel. +358 20 777 4000

Further information for investors:
Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations,
tel. +358 40 729 1670

Hiab


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.