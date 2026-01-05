The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 05

The Diverse Income Trust plc

5th January 2026

It is announced that at the close of business on 2nd January 2026 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

2nd January 2026 115.51 per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 114.32 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

