Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) ("Telescope" or the "Company"), a developer of intelligent automation and advanced chemical manufacturing technologies, is pleased to provide a strategic update regarding the accelerating commercial adoption of Self-Driving Labs (SDLs) and the global expansion of Physical AI.

This update follows the Company's recent successful deployment of a pharmaceutical SDL for the Korea Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (KPBMA), which serves as a blueprint for sectors seeking to drastically accelerate the R&D of advanced materials through automated, data-rich experimentation.

THE ROLE OF SELF-DRIVING LABS IN THE ERA OF PHYSICAL AI

A Self-Driving Lab is a fixed-position physical AI platform that integrates robotics, inline analytics, and machine learning to run experiments in a continuous, autonomous closed-loop workflow.

Critically, an SDL is not a vehicle or a mobile lab; it is a sophisticated industrial asset. The "self-driving" nomenclature refers to the platform's ability to navigate toward a research goal, rather than physical roads. By autonomously hypothesizing, testing, and refining results without human intervention, SDLs eliminate common manual errors in dosing and data reporting while operating safely in hazardous or remote environments.

STRATEGIC MARKET CONTEXT & VALIDATION

Telescope's commercial momentum aligns with recent industry intelligence from leading research firms:

Physical AI as a 2026 Macro Trend: Gartner (October 20, 2025) has identified Physical AI as a top strategic technology trend for 2026, representing the embodiment of intelligence within autonomous robotic systems.

The Shift to Domain-Specific AI: Gartner further predicts that by 2028, over 50% of enterprise AI models will be domain-specific-trained on niche, specialized datasets rather than general-purpose information. Telescope's strategic SDL focus provides the engine for this shift, generating the high-quality "ground truth" chemical data required to fuel these models.

Industrial Super-Cycle: Research from Global X (May 14, 2025) suggests the economy has entered an "Automation Age." Global X notes that the fusion of digital intelligence with physical hardware could trigger a new industrial super-cycle, accelerating growth across previously siloed sectors.

Lab Automation Projections: In its December 2025 report, Grand View Research projected the global lab-automation market will reach approximately US $18.39 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.3%.

BRIDGING THE GAP BETWEEN DISCOVERY AND COMMERCIALIZATION

"Telescope is uniquely positioned at the intersection of chemical engineering and Physical AI," said Henry Dubina, CEO of Telescope Innovations. "From our funded SDL programs with global pharmaceutical leaders to our record sales performance this past year, FY 2025 marked an important transition from development to commercialization. Our successful installation in Korea proves that our SDL architecture is a ready-to-deploy industrial asset that delivers the high-quality, domain-specific data now required by the world's leading organizations to maintain their competitive edge."

CROSS-SECTOR COMMERCIAL OPPORTUNITY

Telescope's SDL architecture is designed for scalability across multiple high-stakes verticals:

Pharmaceuticals: Validated by the recent flagship installation for the KPBMA and a multi-year, funded SDL development project with Pfizer.

Industrial Chemistry: Rapid screening for catalysts, polymers, advanced materials and specialty coatings.

Agriculture & Energy: Optimization of fermentation, battery materials, and carbon-capture reactions.

The Final Frontier: SDLs offer long-term potential for Space & Off-Earth Research, where autonomous labs can perform microgravity research or life-support chemistry where human presence is impractical.

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope Innovations Corp. is a developer of intelligent automation and advanced chemical manufacturing technologies. The Company builds and deploys enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality across the health and sustainability sectors. For more information, please visit www.telescopeinnovations.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Telescope Innovations Corp.

