Magna International Inc.: Magna to Offer DRIVE Hyperion-Compatible ECUs and Tier-1 Integration Services for NVIDIA DRIVE AV

Magna to support OEMs with Hyperion-compatible ECUs and integration services supporting NVIDIA DRIVE AV

Capabilities span assisted and automated driving systems across L2++, L3, and L4 autonomy levels

Collaboration designed to help OEMs accelerate software-defined vehicle deployment

AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna today announced an expansion of its strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to support OEM deployments on the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion platform. As part of this collaboration, Magna will offer OEMs a comprehensive portfolio of system integration, validation, and vehicle launch services for NVIDIA DRIVE AV stack running on DRIVE AGX Thor accelerated compute. Magna will offer platform launch and execution services for L2++, L3, and L4 autonomy systems, supporting seamless deployment across various levels of autonomy.

This initiative reinforces Magna's position as a trusted leader in the automotive industry, combining NVIDIA's AI compute capabilities with Magna's proven expertise in system engineering, integration, and validation. NVIDIA full-stack DRIVE AV software enables standard features such as emergency braking, lane keeping, and parking assistance. It also incorporates advanced software for autonomous urban navigation, enabling safe passage through complex intersections and interactions with pedestrians and bicyclists

"Magna is driving the shift to software-defined vehicles by enabling automakers to achieve complete, integrated systems at scale," said Suresh Boddi, Vice President of Core Engineering and Technology Partnerships at Magna Electronics. "Our collaboration with NVIDIA on its DRIVE Hyperion with DRIVE AGX Thor highlights Magna's systems-level expertise and ability to help automakers bring next-generation technologies to market faster."

Magna's role can encompass a flexible range of system responsibilities, which OEMs may engage in whole or in part, including:

Bringing Systems Together: Coordinating hardware and software so they work seamlessly, including electronic components and sensors, and confirming everything functions as intended.

Coordinating hardware and software so they work seamlessly, including electronic components and sensors, and confirming everything functions as intended. Thorough Testing: Using advanced tools and real-world driving to confirm performance and reliability before launch.

Using advanced tools and real-world driving to confirm performance and reliability before launch. Global Rollout Support: Helping introduce the platform across regions while meeting quality and safety expectations.



With its global manufacturing and engineering footprint, Magna is well-positioned to provide system launch activities-covering system integration, verification, validation, safety approval, and deployment-especially for high-performance compute ECUs and sensors critical to system functionality.

From NVIDIA's perspective, advanced compute and perception technologies are foundational to enabling software-defined vehicle architectures.

"Magna's expanded support for NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion reflects the growing ecosystem around AI-defined vehicles," said Rishi Dhall, Vice President of Automotive at NVIDIA. "By combining Hyperion-compatible hardware with deep system integration and validation expertise, Magna is helping OEMs accelerate the development and deployment of advanced assisted and automated driving systems across multiple levels of autonomy."

Magna and NVIDIA plan to continue working together to support future vehicle platforms and advance automotive technologies.

To learn more about Magna's full suite of ADAS products and system integration capabilities, visit www.magna.com/products/electrical-electronics.

