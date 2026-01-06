

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Tuesday reported positive topline results from the Phase 2b JASMINE study of nipocalimab in adults with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).



The study met its primary endpoint, with a statistically significant proportion of patients achieving the SLE Responder Index (SRI-4) composite response at Week 24 compared with placebo. Nipocalimab's safety and tolerability were consistent with previous Phase 2 studies, with no new safety signals identified.



Based on these results, J&J said it plans to initiate a Phase 3 program for nipocalimab in SLE.



On Monday, JNJ shares closed at $204.31, down 1.47%.



