Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wie ein junger Batterie-Spezialist plötzlich zum unverzichtbaren Partner wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DGQ5 | ISIN: SE0009268279 | Ticker-Symbol: SE9
Tradegate
06.01.26 | 16:02
7,560 Euro
+0,40 % +0,030
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMART EYE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMART EYE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,5457,55518:07
7,5507,55518:07
ACCESS Newswire
06.01.2026 17:38 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Smart Eye and Airy3D to Demonstrate Single-Sensor 3D Solution for In-Cabin Monitoring at CES 2026

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN and MONTREAL, QC /ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) - Live CES demo shows how 3D depth from a single image sensor can support robust adaptive restraints for passive safety.

Smart Eye and Airy3D today announced a joint in-cabin monitoring demonstration that will be showcased at CES 2026, at the Smart Eye booth. The live demo highlights how next-generation driver and occupant monitoring can be achieved using a single passive 3D sensor, simplifying system design while maintaining performance under real-world conditions.

The demonstration combines Smart Eye's eye tracking and 3D body-posture monitoring software with a single automotive image sensor enhanced by DepthIQTM, Airy3D's flagship technology. By reducing the need for multiple sensors or complex active illumination, the joint solution addresses key automotive constraints around cost, size, power consumption, and system complexity.

"For in-cabin monitoring supporting high ASIL levels for adaptive restraints, added depth detection is requested at the system level" said Henrik Lind, Chief Research Officer at Smart Eye. "This demonstration shows that reliable 3D understanding of driver and occupant behavior can be achieved with a single automotive imager providing clear advantages on cost, integration, and long-term viability in production vehicles."

"We are pleased to collaborate with Smart Eye to demonstrate how passive 3D sensing can simplify in-cabin monitoring without compromising key capabilities," said Jean-Sebastien Landry, Director of Product Management at Airy3D. "By extracting accurate depth from a single CMOS sensor, we enable compact, cost-efficient systems that are robust to sunlight and ready for automotive integration."

Attendees can experience the live demonstration at Smart Eye's booth, #3327 during CES 2026, by invitation only. OEMs, Tier 1s and partners can schedule a meeting at: https://www.smarteye.se/ces-2026/book-an-appointment

About Smart Eye
Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 26 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Smart Eye Press Contact:
Lisa Strandvik
Head of Global Marketing, Smart Eye
lisa.strandvik@smarteye.se

About Airy3D
Airy3D is a Canadian technology company developing practical and scalable depth-sensing solutions that help machines better understand the world around them. By turning standard camera hardware into 3D-capable systems, Airy3D simplifies how depth information is captured, reducing cost, size, complexity, and power requirements. Designed for real-world deployment, Airy3D's solutions support applications across automotive, robotics, industrial, and consumer markets, enabling partners and customers to bring reliable 3D perception to products at scale.

To learn more about DepthIQ and Airy3D technology, visit www.airy3d.com.

Airy3D Press Contact:
Jean-Sebastien Landry
Director, Product Management
jean-sebastien.landry@airy3d.com

Attachments

Smart Eye and Airy3D to Demonstrate Single-Sensor 3D Solution for In-Cabin Monitoring at CES 2026

SOURCE: Smart Eye



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/smart-eye-and-airy3d-to-demonstrate-single-sensor-3d-solution-for-in-ca-1124454

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.