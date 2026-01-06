Smart Eye and Airy3D to Demonstrate Single-Sensor 3D Solution for In-Cabin Monitoring at CES 2026

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN and MONTREAL, QC /ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) - Live CES demo shows how 3D depth from a single image sensor can support robust adaptive restraints for passive safety.

Smart Eye and Airy3D today announced a joint in-cabin monitoring demonstration that will be showcased at CES 2026, at the Smart Eye booth. The live demo highlights how next-generation driver and occupant monitoring can be achieved using a single passive 3D sensor, simplifying system design while maintaining performance under real-world conditions.

The demonstration combines Smart Eye's eye tracking and 3D body-posture monitoring software with a single automotive image sensor enhanced by DepthIQTM, Airy3D's flagship technology. By reducing the need for multiple sensors or complex active illumination, the joint solution addresses key automotive constraints around cost, size, power consumption, and system complexity.

"For in-cabin monitoring supporting high ASIL levels for adaptive restraints, added depth detection is requested at the system level" said Henrik Lind, Chief Research Officer at Smart Eye. "This demonstration shows that reliable 3D understanding of driver and occupant behavior can be achieved with a single automotive imager providing clear advantages on cost, integration, and long-term viability in production vehicles."

"We are pleased to collaborate with Smart Eye to demonstrate how passive 3D sensing can simplify in-cabin monitoring without compromising key capabilities," said Jean-Sebastien Landry, Director of Product Management at Airy3D. "By extracting accurate depth from a single CMOS sensor, we enable compact, cost-efficient systems that are robust to sunlight and ready for automotive integration."

Attendees can experience the live demonstration at Smart Eye's booth, #3327 during CES 2026, by invitation only. OEMs, Tier 1s and partners can schedule a meeting at: https://www.smarteye.se/ces-2026/book-an-appointment

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 26 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

About Airy3D

Airy3D is a Canadian technology company developing practical and scalable depth-sensing solutions that help machines better understand the world around them. By turning standard camera hardware into 3D-capable systems, Airy3D simplifies how depth information is captured, reducing cost, size, complexity, and power requirements. Designed for real-world deployment, Airy3D's solutions support applications across automotive, robotics, industrial, and consumer markets, enabling partners and customers to bring reliable 3D perception to products at scale.

To learn more about DepthIQ and Airy3D technology, visit www.airy3d.com.

