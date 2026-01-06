Allison Worldwide and Stagwell Bolster Communications and Healthcare Capabilities in Naming Wendy Lund as Global CEO, Allison and Stagwell's Vice Chair of Health

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Allison Worldwide and Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW ) are turbocharging their global communications capabilities and positioning for growth in healthcare with the appointment of industry veteran Wendy Lund as Global Chief Executive Officer, Allison Worldwide and Stagwell's new Vice Chair of Health.

Joining Jan. 12, Lund brings more than three decades of expertise and visionary leadership to the dual role. She will be based in New York, reporting to Allison Worldwide Executive Chair Ray Day, as well as to Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn for the healthcare role.

Most recently, Lund served as Chief Client Officer of WPP Health, where she was responsible for strengthening WPP's presence in the health and pharma sector, leading to considerable client expansion and growth. Previously, she was chief communications officer at Organon, a women's health company that spun off from Merck in 2021. Before that, she was CEO of GCI Health, leading the agency to tenfold growth in 10 years.

Lund has a laser focus on clients and employees. Under her leadership, her agencies have been named a "best place to work" and "agency of the year" multiple times.

"Wendy is a proven communications agency leader, and her appointment signals the next step in turbocharging Allison's growth for our clients and our business," said Ray Day, Executive Chair at Allison Worldwide and Vice Chair at Stagwell. "She also shares our dedication to every client's success through a world-class team delivering world-class results."

As Global CEO of Allison, Lund will lead the agency's global business operations, including supporting expansion plans and business strategy. In her role as Stagwell's Vice Chair of Health, she will lead Stagwell's strategy in this expanding global business sector and identify near- and long-term growth opportunities through full network integration.

"Wendy's appointment as Stagwell's Vice Chair of Health underscores our commitment to giving clients in the healthcare space a new solution from a challenger brand with fresh thinking, nimble delivery-speed and tech-driven strategies, tools and execution," said Mark Penn, Stagwell Chairman and CEO. "In addition, with Ray Day and Wendy partnering together at Allison, we're about to see what world-class growth looks like for Stagwell's largest communications and PR agency."

Lund's professional recognition includes being honored as a Pinnacle Award winner in 2025 and MM&M's Entrepreneur of the Year in 2019.

"I am delighted to join Stagwell and Allison Worldwide as they continue to drive significant momentum and growth," Lund said. "During the course of my career, I have led with a challenger mindset, and I look forward to partnering to create new kinds of impact and growth for clients worldwide."

About Allison Worldwide

Allison Worldwide is a digital-first, data-led, and future-focused communications agency helping clients see around corners and be ahead of what's next. Not too big and not too small, Allison provides end-to-end global communications, PR, influencer, analytics and marketing support to clients from the Fortune 500 to start-ups. Allison is owned by?Stagwell?(NASDAQ:STGW), one of the fastest growing and most influential marketing and communications networks in the world.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

Contact

PR@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/allison-worldwide-and-stagwell-stgw-bolster-communications-and-h-1124300