Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "ATMY") announce Year-end update for Bald Hill Antimony Project, New Brunswick, Canada.

Highlights from 2025

ATMY optioned the Bald Hill Property in January 2025 and began work on the project with the first phase of drilling in April 2025.

Completed by the end of July 3100 meters of drilling and ORIX was commissioned to prepare a 3-D model for this deposit.

Completed NI-43-101 Technical Report: Potential quantity and grade of the drilled was quoted in the 2.700,000 tonne range grading 3.0% to 4.0% Sb (~81,000 to 108,000 tonnes contained antimony) 1 - It should be noted that ATMY has not completed enough work to determine a resource for the Bald Hill Antimony Project. The stated potential is conceptual in nature, and it is not known if the project will be economic.

Potential to expand based on additional known targets - Second phase of drilling was started in September 2025 and completed at the end of December for an additional 5,000 meters - assay results pending.

Further investigation in the form of trenching was completed at the Bald Hill South Zone. Trenching in the area exposed antimony-bearing stibnite over a distance of 150 meters.

The Bald Hill Property footprint was more than doubled with the addition of claims to the south, west and east.

Closed $9.4 million financing in December 2025.

NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources October 28, 2025. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., - JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

Figure 1: Google Image Showing the Location of Areas of Focus in 2025.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8411/279668_4636bd602474381f_002full.jpg

Expected events and News Flow for 2026

Drilling resumes with three drills; fully funded budget is for 10,000 meters of drilling

Updated 3D model, Preliminary metallurgical results

Advanced metallurgical results and Preliminary consultations with Stakeholders including the New Brunswick Government and Federal Government

Continuous drilling results, assays and news flow, updated 3D model and preliminary determination of Resource Potential

Field work including soil sampling on expanded property: field investigations: trenching

Technical study completion, Updated technical information for resource

Maiden Resource

Preliminary Environmental Assessment Submission and permit application

De-Risking and Development

The progress of the Bald Hill Project will be advanced with activities to de-risk the project and determine the requirements for a PEA Level of understanding

Samples have been submitted for metallurgical testing

Consultants have been engaged to prepare a Regulatory Roadmap for Environmental Assessment and Permitting

SRK has been commissioned to prepare a Technical Gap Analysis to assist in determining some of the following aspects of the project: Appropriate drill spacing for Resource Calculation Estimated mining methods Geotechnical Engineering Water Management Waste Considerations



Jim Atkinson, CEO and President of ATMY commented: "As 2025 closes, I want to thank you for your support during what has been an exceptional year for Antimony Resources Corp. We started the year with the high-grade Bald Hill antimony deposit and our exceptional field crews, drillers and technical staff have increased the value of the Project through intelligent exploration and hard work. Our approach is deliberate: advance the asset aggressively, communicate consistently, and let the fundamentals of the Bald Hill Antimony deposit drive long-term value creation. As we deliver continuous high-grade drill results, expand the resource estimate, and demonstrate robust metallurgy, the market will increasingly recognize what we're building-a scalable, antimony asset in a tier-one jurisdiction. We are building a world-class antimony deposit. History shows that grade, consistency, and delivery drive valuation. As we continue to deliver results and expand the resource, the market will take notice. The fundamentals are undeniable. With the current funding that we closed in December 2025, we are fully funded to continue advancing our project with a goal of becoming a significant producer of Antimony in North America. Thank you for being part of this journey."

The Company has issued 6,716,000 stock options exercisable at $0.50 and 13,347,000 Restricted Share Units to Directors, Officers and Consultants of the Company.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is a exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

Bald Hill Antimony Project Highlights

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick

Excellent infrastructure includes roads, power and a deep sea port 45 Kilometers away.

Past and current work including drilling has outlined an antimony deposit over 700 m. long as part of a much longer zone of breccia.

Widths of mineralization average 3 to 4 meters and average grades range between 3% to 4% antimony.

2025 NI-43-101 Technical Report: Potential quantity and grade of the drilled area, which is the target of our exploration, is in the 2.700,000 tonne range grading 3.0% to 4.0% Sb (~81,000 to 108,000 tonnes contained antimony) 1 - It should be noted that ATMY has not completed enough work to determine a resource for the Bald Hill Antimony Project. The stated potential is conceptual in nature, and it is not known if the project will be economic.

Potential to expand based on additional known targets which have bee discovered by recent exploration

NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources October 28, 2025. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., - JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

www.antimonyresources.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279668

Source: Antimony Resources Corp.